ConnectWise Unveils SaaS Security, Empowering MSPs to More Easily Deliver, Manage, and Monetize Cloud Security

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of managed service providers (MSPs), today announced ConnectWise SaaS Security , the industry’s most powerful solution purpose-built for MSPs to manage and monetize Microsoft 365 security services. ConnectWise SaaS security provides MSPs with a proven blueprint for more efficient security event monitoring and management while enhancing security engagement and remediation with small to medium-sized business (SMB) customers, capitalizing on the growing demand for Microsoft 365 security services.

The demand for Microsoft 365 security services is skyrocketing. According to the ConnectWise State of SMB Cybersecurity report , 78% of SMBs are worried that a serious cyber attack could put them out of business. Many of these SMBs rely on MSPs to manage parts of their Microsoft 365 platform. However, channel research showed that only one-third of MSPs consistently offer security services to their Microsoft 365 customers. With its single-pane visibility across all Microsoft tenants, ConnectWise SaaS Security eliminates the manual, time-intensive processes once required to assemble security insights, enabling MSPs to efficiently deliver security services and maximize their Microsoft 365 revenue.

“MSPs understand the critical importance of robust cybersecurity to the success of SMBs,” said Darren Peterson, Senior Product Management Director at ConnectWise. “ConnectWise SaaS Security enables MSPs to automate Microsoft 365 security tasks to more quickly and efficiently resolve vulnerabilities and protect against new threats, helping prevent any cyber-related downtime for their SMB customers. With ConnectWise SaaS Security, MSPs have the tools, resources, and confidence to effectively sell, implement, and manage comprehensive cybersecurity protection services.”

ConnectWise SaaS Security helps MSPs deliver and manage security solutions with two core functions:

Security Manager empowers MSPs to discover and resolve cyber threats by leveraging Microsoft Graph API and other sources to identify security risks and vulnerabilities across all SMB customers. Automated remediation enables the timely and consistent remediation of security alerts and the ability to scale to ensure compliance. In addition, no-code customization empowers MSPs to quickly adapt and automate security workflows to meet specific customer needs.

empowers MSPs to discover and resolve cyber threats by leveraging Microsoft Graph API and other sources to identify security risks and vulnerabilities across all SMB customers. Automated remediation enables the timely and consistent remediation of security alerts and the ability to scale to ensure compliance. In addition, no-code customization empowers MSPs to quickly adapt and automate security workflows to meet specific customer needs. Security Navigator helps MSPs deliver security solutions to customers with ready-to-use reports and dashboards. With valuable insights into security scores, benchmarking, and compliance, MSPs can more effectively communicate cyber protection needs and service offerings to SMB customers. In addition, automated reporting ensures consistent customer engagement which drives recurring revenue.

"Getting ConnectWise SaaS Security deployed was a snap,” said Shane Monty, cloud solutions architect at Present. “It took less than 10 minutes to roll it out to all my clients using the new Partner Center Integration. Now our ops team is able to validate and report on all our client's security posture in a single pane. This is game-changing. Bringing all that information down into one console that is easy and simple, allows us to create more efficiency in our security and operations teams. Which allows us to manage more clients with the same resources."

ConnectWise SaaS Security will be available for live demonstrations at IT Nation Connect Europe , taking place March 10 - 12, 2025 at the Hilton London Metropole. For more information, please visit connectwise.com/theitnation/connect-emea .

