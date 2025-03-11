Liquid Biopsy Market Research 2025-2033: Increased Investment in Liquid Biopsy R&D Boosts Clinical Adoption, Next-Generation Sequencing Innovations Transform Liquid Biopsy Applications

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy Market Report by Product, Application, Circulating Biomarkers, End-User Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to reach US$ 15.46 billion in 2033 from US$ 4.29 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 15.30% from 2025 to 2033

The development of automated liquid biopsy platforms, the growing need for individualized medicine and therapies, and the rising incidence of cancer are some of the major drivers propelling the market's expansion.



Liquid biopsy is growing because of a number of variables. The necessity for non-invasive, early detection techniques has been brought to light by the rising incidence of cancer worldwide. Liquid biopsy is a desirable substitute for traditional tissue biopsy since it makes it possible to identify genetic alterations, cancer biomarkers, and tumor DNA fragments with little discomfort.

The accuracy and sensitivity of liquid biopsy have been improved by technological developments in sequencing and analysis techniques, which has increased its uptake even further. Key factors propelling this market are also the move toward personalized therapy, which necessitates accurate genetic insights for customized treatments, and the rising need for real-time tracking of cancer progression.



Growth Drivers for the Liquid Biopsy Market



Increased Interest in Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)



Amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling (CVS), two common prenatal testing techniques, have a slight risk of complications, including miscarriage. NIPT provides a non-invasive prenatal screening option by examining cell-free fetal DNA (cffDNA) that is present in the mother's blood. For example, amniocentesis can be done anywhere between 15 weeks of pregnancy and delivery, and in skilled hands, there is a 0.13% possibility of losing singletons, according to the National Library of Medicine. This is consistent with the 1 in 100 chance of developing amniocentesis after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Many expectant parents prefer this non-invasive method since it is safe and lowers the chance of complications from the operation.



Furthermore, trisomy 13 (Patau syndrome), trisomy 18 (Edwards syndrome), and trisomy 21 (Down syndrome) are among the frequent prenatal chromosomal abnormalities that NIPT has shown a high degree of accuracy in identifying. Additionally, NIPT assays based on liquid biopsies have a high sensitivity and specificity for detecting fetal genetic disorders, giving pregnant parents trustworthy information on the health of their unborn child. For example, Novacyt subsidiary Yourgene Health partnered with Laboriad to launch Morocco's first non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) platform in November 2023.



In addition, NIPT offers early information on the genetic health of the fetus and can be carried out as early as 9-10 weeks into pregnancy. When chromosomal anomalies are discovered early, pregnant parents can make well-informed decisions regarding their pregnancy, take into account different diagnostic procedures, or get ready for the delivery of a child with special needs. Additionally, NIPT offers early insights into the genetic health of the fetus and can be carried out as early as 9-10 weeks into pregnancy. When chromosomal anomalies are discovered early, pregnant parents can make well-informed decisions regarding their pregnancy, take into account different diagnostic procedures, or get ready for the delivery of a child with special needs.



Growing Clinical Trials and R&D Activities



The frequency of cancer screening, drug trial optimization, and therapy selection is increasing due to the growing technological breakthroughs in liquid biopsies. Numerous government organizations and businesses are concentrating on funding research and development in order to carry out liquid biopsy clinical studies.

For example, Codetta Biosciences raised $15 million in a Series A funding round headed by Anzu Partners in June 2023. The money also came from VC23 LLC and Genoa Ventures. With the money, Codetta intends to accelerate the development of their multi-omic dsPCR platform for liquid biopsy and quickly grow its R&D, engineering, marketing, and business administration teams.



Clinical trials also provide a means of assessing the effectiveness of new liquid biopsy platforms and technologies. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms, digital PCR systems, and other cutting-edge technologies that improve the sensitivity, specificity, and scalability of liquid biopsy assays are made possible by research and development investments.

These developments can be validated in actual clinical settings through clinical studies, opening the door for their commercialization and broad use. The next-generation sequencing (NGS) and optical mapping platform, for example, was introduced in April 2024 by NewBiologix SA, a technology innovation company dedicated to filling manufacturing gaps in gene therapy. This innovative suite of technologies will offer the biopharmaceutical industry comprehensive genomic analysis services. These elements are also influencing the market share of liquid biopsies.



Growing Cancer Prevalence



The importance of early cancer identification and monitoring is increasing as a result of rising cancer incidence worldwide. For example, the WHO predicted that 9.7 million people will die from cancer and 20 million new cases would be diagnosed in 2022. 53.5 million people were predicted to live five years after receiving a cancer diagnosis. Approximately one in five people will have cancer at some point in their lives. In 2050, there will likely be over 35 million additional cases of cancer, a 77% increase from the 20 million predicted in 2022. A non-invasive technique for identifying circulating tumor biomarkers in physiological fluids like blood or urine is liquid biopsies. These biomarkers include circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and cell-free DNA (cfDNA).



Clinicians can identify cancer sooner and more accurately track the course of the disease with the use of these biomarkers, which can offer important insights about the presence, progression, and genetic profile of cancer. For example, researchers reported on a liquid biopsy multicancer early detection test that uses a novel platform to evaluate DNA methylation at the 2023 American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting. The new method captures methylation cfDNA molecules without any chemical or enzymatic treatment, whereas traditional procedures need chemical treatment of DNA prior to sequencing.



Challenges in the Liquid Biopsy Market

Regulatory Hurdles



The market for liquid biopsy is severely hampered by regulatory obstacles. The FDA and other regulatory bodies demand thorough clinical validation to guarantee accuracy, dependability, and safety, which makes the clearance procedure for liquid biopsy tests drawn out and complicated. Liquid biopsy methods are made more difficult by the absence of established protocols. These strict rules impede broad acceptance, raise development costs, and postpone the release of new tests, especially in markets with less developed regulatory frameworks.



High Cost



Costs are a significant obstacle in the market for liquid biopsies. Production expenses are significant due to the high cost of the specialized equipment and technology needed for liquid biopsy tests. Because of this, the tests are more expensive, particularly for patients in underdeveloped or low-income areas. The expense of clinical validation and research for regulatory approval further adds to the financial strain. Particularly in healthcare systems with tight budgets or no reimbursement coverage, these exorbitant expenses may prevent liquid biopsy from being widely used.

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenues

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Biocept Inc.

Guardant Health

Illumina, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

QIAGEN N.V.

Exact Sciences Corporation

14. Company Analysis

