Transdermal Patch Market Trends, Clinical Trials & Competitive Landscape 2030: China Emerges as Key Market for Transdermal Patches - Industry Forecast & Market Insights

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transdermal Patch Market Opportunity, Patch Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Transdermal Patch Market Opportunity, Patch Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2030 Report Highlights & Findings:

Global Transdermal Patch Market Opportunity: US$ 18 Billion By 2030

US Currently Dominating Global Transdermal Patch Market: > US$ 4 Billion

China To Emerge Growing Market For Transdermal Patches By 2030

Currently More Than 60 Patches Are Approved Globally

Approved Patches Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

Global Transdermal Market Insights By Region & Indications

Comprehensive Insight On Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

Competitive Landscape: Insight On Key Companies

The global market for transdermal patches has rapidly transformed into a dynamic and intensely competitive arena, where both emerging players and established firms are continually innovating to address the increasing demands of patients. These patches facilitate a controlled and consistent release of therapeutic agents through the skin, serving a diverse array of medical conditions, including pain management, smoking cessation, hormone replacement therapy, and more. An outstanding example of their success is the nicotine patch, which gained popularity as a smoking cessation aid in the early 2000s. Since then, the spectrum of conditions treated by transdermal patches has broadened considerably, now encompassing treatments for ADHD, hormone deficiencies, and nausea, among others. Although they tend to be pricier than conventional drug delivery methods, transdermal patches are witnessing consistent market growth, propelled by their advantageous safety and efficacy profiles.

An essential element in the ongoing expansion of the global transdermal patch market is the attainment of regulatory approval. Successful validations from regulatory authorities are crucial in affirming the credibility of transdermal patches as a viable drug delivery system. For example, Zydus Lifesciences received the final FDA approval for its scopolamine transdermal system aimed at treating nausea and vomiting in August 2024. Likewise, Sino Biopharmaceutical obtained NMPA approval in September 2024 for its rivastigmine transdermal patch, intended for the treatment of mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. This approval represents a significant achievement, as it is the first domestically manufactured rivastigmine patch authorized for sale in China, emphasizing the increasing acceptance of transdermal patches on a global scale.

The commercial viability of transdermal patches is further enhanced significantly by ongoing innovations in drug delivery systems. For instance, Anodyne Nanotech's HeroPatchT platform has demonstrated encouraging preclinical outcomes in the transdermal administration of GLP-1 receptor agonists, including semaglutide, achieving over 50% bioavailability. This advancement has the potential to transform the management of chronic diseases such as diabetes by providing a needle-free, weekly alternative to traditional injections. Clinical trials for the HeroPatchT are anticipated to commence in 2025, reinforcing the role of transdermal patches as a pivotal element in drug delivery technology.

In another momentous development, researchers at Central South University in China have created a long-acting transdermal delivery system for Guanfacine, a non-stimulant medication for ADHD. This patch is designed to enhance drug release and ensure skin safety, with the capability of supporting treatment cycles lasting up to three days, thus offering a more convenient and patient-centric solution. Furthermore, Biotts, a Polish company specializing in drug delivery, is developing an insulin transdermal patch utilizing its MTC-Y carrier technology. This innovation allows for insulin delivery over a period of up to five days, providing a stable and extended alternative to the daily injections typically required by individuals with type 1 diabetes. Positive results from animal studies have been reported, and Biotts aims to begin human trials by 2027, which could significantly improve diabetes management for countless patients.

At present, there are multiple transdermal patches undergoing clinical trials, highlighting the significant potential of this method for drug delivery. These patches are being investigated across a growing array of therapeutic areas, such as chronic pain management, diabetes treatment, and even vaccination. With nearly 70 transdermal patches already receiving global approval, the market's growth trajectory appears strong, driven by technological advancements and an expanding spectrum of treatable conditions via transdermal means. Although challenges remain, including skin irritation and limitations in delivering higher drug dosages through a single patch, researchers are making progress in addressing these issues. The outlook for transdermal patches is promising, with ongoing enhancements in drug formulation, patch design, and patient adherence anticipated to further propel market growth.

In conclusion, transdermal patches are on the verge of becoming a widely accepted drug delivery method, providing considerable advantages in terms of patient convenience, reliable therapeutic delivery, and minimized side effects. As the market continues to grow, the clinical and commercial success of transdermal patches is expected to significantly influence the global pharmaceutical landscape, offering patients and healthcare providers more effective, less invasive, and more user-friendly alternatives to conventional drug delivery systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction To Transdermal Patch

2. Transdermal Patches Classification

2.1 Single/ Multiple Layer Drug In Adhesive

2.2 Reservoir Transdermal Patches

2.3 Matrix Based Transdermal Patches

2.4 Vapor Patch

2.5 Active & Passive Patch

3. Mechanism Of Transdermal Patch Drug Delivery

3.1 Properties Of Transdermal Therapeutics

3.2 Components Of Transdermal Patch

3.3 Mechanism Of Motion Sickness, Nicotine & Female Contraceptive Transdermal Patch

3.4 Transdermal Patch v/s Traditional Drug Delivery Methods

4. Global Transdermal Patch Market Outlook

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Future Market Opportunity

5. Global Transdermal Patch Market Trends By Region

5.1 US

5.2 Europe

5.3 China

5.4 Japan

5.5 South Korea

5.6 UK

6. Global Patch Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

6.1 Research

6.2 Preclinical

6.3 Phase-I

6.4 Phase-I/II

6.5 Phase-II

6.6 Phase-III

6.7 Preregistration

6.8 Registered

7. Global Marketed Transdermal Patch Clinical Insight

8. Transdermal Patches For Cardiovascular Diseases - Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

8.1 Nitroglycerin Transdermal Patch

8.2 Clonidine Transdermal Patch

8.3 Bisoprolol Transdermal Patch (Bisono)

9. Transdermal Analgesic Patches - Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

9.1 Fentanyl Transdermal Patch

9.1.1 Duragesic/Durogesic

9.1.2 Durotep MT

9.1.3 OneDuro

9.1.4 Generic Fentanyl Transdermal Patch

9.1.5 Fentos

9.1.6 Fentadur

9.1.7 Generic Fentanyl Citrate Transdermal Patch

9.2 Buprenorphine Transdermal Patch

9.2.1 Butrans

9.2.2 Bunov

9.2.3 Sevodyne

9.2.4 Transtec

9.2.5 Generic Buprenorphine Transdermal Patch

9.3 Diclofenac Transdermal Patch

9.3.1 Zicthoru

9.3.2 Flector

9.3.3 Licart

9.4 Ketoprofen Transdermal Patch (Mohrus)

9.5 Lidocaine Transdermal Patch

9.5.1 Versatis

9.5.2 ZTlido

9.5.3 Penles

9.5.4 Rapydan

9.6 Capsaicin Transdermal Patch (Qutenza)

9.7 Methyl Salicate Transdermal Patch

9.7.1 Salonpas

9.7.2 Tokuhon

9.8 Glycol Salicylate Transdermal Patch (Tokuhon E)

9.9 Flurbiprofen Transdermal Patch

9.9.1 Loqoa

9.9.2 Yakuban Tape

9.9.3 Transact Lat

10. Transdermal Patch In Hormonal Therapy - Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

10.1 Estradiol Transdermal Patch

10.1.1 Alora

10.1.2 Vivelle-Dot

10.1.3 Minivelle

10.1.4 Climara

10.1.5 Menostar

10.1.6 FemSeven

10.1.7 Estrana

10.1.8 Generic Estradiol Transdermal Patch

10.2 Testosterone Transdermal Patch (Androderm)

10.3 Estradiol/ Norethisterone Transdermal Patch

10.3.1 Xulane/Ortho Evra

10.3.2 Combipatch

10.3.3 Menoaid Combi Patch

10.3.4 Evorel Conti

10.4 Estradiol/Levonorgestrel Transdermal Patch

10.5 Ethinyl Estradiol/Levonorgestrel (Twirla)

10.6 Ethinyl Estradiol/Gestodene (Apleek)

11. Transdermal Patches For Neurological Disorders - Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

11.1 Scopolamine Transdermal Patch (Transderm-Scop)

11.2 Selegiline Transdermal Patch (Emsam)

11.3 Methylphenidate Transdermal Patch (Daytrana)

11.4 Dextroamphetamine Transdermal Patch (Xelstrym)

11.5 Blonanserin Transdermal Patch (Lonasen)

11.6 Asenapine Transdermal Patch (Secuado)

11.7 Rivastigmine Transdermal Patch

11.8 Rotigotine Transdermal Patch (Neupro)

11.9 Ropinirole Hydrochloride (Haruropi Tape)

11.10 Donepezil Transdermal Patch (Adlarity)

12. Patches For Other Conditions - Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

12.1 Nicotine Transdermal Patch (Nicoderm CQ/ Nicotinell TTS)

12.2 Oxybutynin Transdermal Patch (Oxytrol/Kentera)

12.3 Granisetron Transdermal Patch (Sancuso)

12.4 Emedastine Transdermal Patch (Allesaga)

12.5 Fibrin Sealant Transdermal Patch

12.6 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Transdermal Patch (Alacare)

12.7 Tulobuterol Transdermal Patch

13. Global Transdermal Patch Market Dynamics

13.1 Favorable Market Parameters

13.2 Commercialization Challenges

14. Competitive Landscape

AbbVie

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

Corium International

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

Luye Pharma

Noven Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Purdue Pharma

Scilex Pharmaceuticals

Searchlight Pharma

Somerset Pharmaceuticals

Somerset Pharmaceuticals Teikoku Seiyaku

Teva Pharmaceuticals

UCB

DURECT Corporation

Senju Pharmaceutical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/segldd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.