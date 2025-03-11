XRPTurbo On A Mission To Become The DAOMaker Of The Ripple ($XRP) Blockchain – Presale Gains Massive Traction

TALLINN, Estonia, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP community is buzzing as XRPTurbo ($XRT) , an innovative AI-driven launchpad, rapidly establishes itself as the go-to platform for groundbreaking blockchain projects within the Ripple ecosystem.

With XRP's bullish momentum fueled by rumors of an imminent XRP ETF approval by the SEC, savvy investors from top blockchains like Cardano ($ADA), Internet Computer ($ICP), and Solana ($SOL) are flocking to the XRPTurbo presale .

XRPTurbo: The Next Big Innovation on Ripple

XRPTurbo is strategically positioned to become the "DAOMaker of the Ripple blockchain," uniquely blending cutting-edge AI technology with XRP Ledger’s unmatched transaction speeds and minimal fees.

Designed to empower developers, startups, and investors alike, XRPTurbo facilitates the deployment and management of AI agents to automate trading strategies, execute smart contracts seamlessly, and tokenize real-world assets (RWAs) efficiently.

This revolutionary approach to decentralized finance (DeFi) and AI-driven applications unlocks unprecedented opportunities for the Ripple community, ensuring maximum efficiency, scalability, and profitability for users across the ecosystem.

Join Xrpturbo Presale

Why Investors Are Rushing to the XRPTurbo Presale

In just a few days, XRPTurbo ’s ongoing XRT token presale has surged past its initial softcap, raising over 65,000 XRP and rapidly moving towards its hardcap goal of 300,000 XRP.

The presale momentum has drawn significant attention from major crypto investors, including influential whales from ADA, ICP, and SOL communities, all keen to secure their stake in Ripple’s next potential breakout project.

The urgency behind investor interest isn't only due to the presale's rapid progress.

XRPTurbo has introduced an innovative leaderboard system, providing a real-time view of investor rankings based on their contributions.

The leaderboard will be instrumental in onboarding XRPTurbo’s first validators, who will have the exclusive privilege of reviewing and approving high-potential projects launching on the platform. You can check out the leaderboard here https://portal.xrpturbo.com .

Top contributors will also secure an influential spot in the XRPTurbo DAO , actively participating in platform governance decisions.

XRT Token – Fueling the XRPTurbo Ecosystem

The native $XRT token plays a critical role within XRPTurbo’s ecosystem. Token holders gain exclusive benefits such as:

Priority Access: Early participation in high-quality, AI-powered and RWA-backed project launches.



Early participation in high-quality, AI-powered and RWA-backed project launches. Staking Rewards: Earn passive income through staking opportunities.



Earn passive income through staking opportunities. Revenue Sharing: Future XRPTurbo platform fees will be distributed among XRT holders, aligning community incentives with sustained growth.



Upon conclusion of the presale, the XRT token will list on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) at a 25% higher price than the final presale valuation—rewarding early backers with immediate returns.

How to Join the XRPTurbo Presale

Joining XRPTurbo's presale is straightforward, ensuring easy access for both crypto newcomers and experienced investors:

Purchase XRP: Acquire XRP tokens from major exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

Secure Your XRP: Transfer your XRP tokens to a non-custodial wallet such as Xaman, Trust Wallet, or Ledger.

Contribute to the Presale: Visit the official XRPTurbo presale page at https://xrpturbo.com/presale , follow the instructions, and send your XRP to secure your allocation of XRT tokens.

Track Your Investment: Use XRPTurbo’s real-time dashboard to monitor your presale token allocation transparently.

With XRP poised for explosive growth amid ETF rumors, and XRPTurbo solidifying itself as a leader in Ripple’s rapidly expanding ecosystem, the opportunity to invest in this groundbreaking project at presale prices won’t last long.

Act Fast—Secure Your XRT Tokens Today!

