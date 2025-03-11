Saudi Arabia Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) Market Forecasts 2025-2033: Fierce Rivalry Between Global Chains and Regional Players Defines the Landscape and Spurs Innovations

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Quick Service Restaurants Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Quick Service Restaurants market is expected to reach US$ 16.62 billion by 2033 from US$ 9.23 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.78% from 2025 to 2033

Shifting customer preferences, the growing middle class, rapid digitization, robust tourism growth, more health consciousness, government support for the food business, and a changing eating culture that emphasizes variety and speed are all factors contributing to the success of the Saudi Arabia QSR sector.



One of the foodservice market categories in Saudi Arabia with the quickest rate of growth is the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector. QSRs are thriving in both urban and suburban locations because to the young, tech-savvy population and their growing need for quick and easy dining options. The industry is distinguished by a broad range of products and services, from local quick-service restaurants to global fast-food corporations. The industry's expansion has been greatly aided by the rise in disposable income and the expanding middle class. The industry's growth has also been boosted by the growing demand, particularly in the wake of the epidemic, for mobile ordering and delivery services.



The QSR industry has also benefited from government efforts to diversify the economy through initiatives like Vision 2030. The Vision 2030 plan places a strong emphasis on growing non-oil industries like entertainment and tourism, which incidentally increases demand for quick-service restaurants. Both local businesses and international chains have benefited from this trend by establishing additional locations throughout the kingdom. Many restaurants are implementing more sustainable practices and healthier menu selections as part of the industry's adaptation to changing consumer tastes. As a result, the Saudi Arabian QSR market is still growing thanks to changing consumer habits, new technology, and advantageous economic conditions.



Significant operational advancements and technological integration are taking place in the quick-service restaurant industry. Major industry participant Alshaya Group opened a cutting-edge production plant in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of 2023. It can produce 60,000 baked items per day to supply more than 400 Starbucks locations nationwide. The industry's shift toward centralized manufacturing facilities to guarantee uniformity and effectiveness in food preparation is best illustrated by this development. In order to improve customer experience and operational efficiency, the industry is also adopting digital transformation through enhanced delivery systems, self-service kiosks, and mobile ordering platforms, demonstrating developments in restaurant technology.



The fierce rivalry between global chains and regional players defines the market and spurs innovation in service delivery and menu selection. With McDonald's operating 214 sites, Burger King sustaining 200, and KFC operating 220 stores nationwide, major international brands have had a significant impact. These restaurants are catering to regional preferences while upholding international standards of excellence. Popular dishes like pizza and kebab have set prices of USD 5.8 and USD 6.4 per 300g, respectively. By using their knowledge of local tastes and launching creative fusion ideas that combine native Saudi cuisines with foreign fast-food approaches, local chains are successfully competing. These competitive dynamics clearly show the growth of fast-food chains in Saudi Arabia.



The majority of Saudi Arabia's population is youthful, with a sizable percentage under 30. This group prefers quick-service restaurants (QSRs) because they provide quick, reasonably priced, and filling meals, and they are especially prone to speed and convenience in their eating habits. This age group, being digital natives, welcomes technology innovations like mobile ordering and delivery options, which are typical of contemporary QSRs.

The demand for QSR restaurants is further fueled by consumers' increasing preference for modern dining experiences and meals that can be consumed on the go. Younger people are also a prime target for both domestic and foreign QSR companies since they are more receptive to sampling new cuisines and cutting-edge offers and are heavily impacted by global culinary trends.



Disposable incomes have noticeably increased as a result of Saudi Arabia's increasing economy, especially for the country's growing middle class. The QSR sector is expanding as a result of this demographic transition, which allows more consumers to set aside a portion of their income for eating out.

Particularly in metropolitan areas, people are becoming more and more inclined to indulge in convenience food options like fast food and quick-service meals as their standard of living rises. Both middle-class and budget-conscious customers are served by the QSR segment's abundance of accessible and reasonably priced dining options. As a result, quick-service restaurants' growth and appeal are directly bolstered by Saudi Arabia's rising spending power.



The introduction of multinational fast-food franchises, including McDonald's, KFC, and Starbucks, has resulted in a notable expansion of the Saudi Arabian QSR market. Customers are drawn to these companies because of their familiarity and reliable products. Local firms, on the other hand, have taken advantage of the opportunity by catering to Saudi cultural tastes by adding regional flavors, spices, and halal ingredients to their menus.

A varied dining experience that appeals to a wide spectrum of customers is produced by this blending of local and international items. The industry's quick growth in the area is fueled by the combination of local adaptations and the global appeal of international brands, which enables QSRs to satisfy both traditional palates and contemporary dining trends.



Local and international businesses are vying for consumers' attention and market share in the fiercely competitive Saudi Arabian QSR sector. The market is dominated by global chains like McDonald's, KFC, and Subway, which draw devoted patrons because of their consistency and brand awareness. At the same time, local businesses are growing quickly by catering to local tastes with halal and culturally appropriate culinary options.

New entrants may find it difficult to differentiate their offerings and build a strong brand identity as a result of this fierce competition. To stay ahead of the competition, current QSR operators must constantly innovate with new menu items, marketing tactics, and customer experiences. In a crowded market, many firms struggle to strike a balance between quality, pricing, and customer loyalty.



Despite One major issue facing Saudi Arabia's QSR sector is rising operating costs. QSRs are under pressure to maintain profit margins while maintaining competitive menu prices due to the continually rising cost of food ingredients, especially imported goods. Additionally, operational efficiency may be impacted by labor costs in a market that heavily relies on foreign labor.

Another significant cost is rent in desirable metropolitan areas, where many QSRs are positioned to draw plenty of foot traffic. Maintaining affordability without compromising food quality becomes increasingly important as operating costs rise. To maintain profitability in a difficult economic climate, QSRs need to figure out how to streamline their supply chain, increase operational effectiveness, and put cost-effective solutions into place.



In cooperation with Shahia Food Limited Company, Dunkin' inaugurated its 800th location in Saudi Arabia in October 2024. The store sells a range of food items and menus.



The first Gong Cha store opened its doors in Riyadh in July 2024. To increase its footprint in Saudi Arabia, the Taiwanese bubble tea company Gong Cha teamed up with Shahia Food Limited Company.



In January 2024, the bubble tea company Gong Cha teamed up with Shahia Food Limited Company to grow its operations in Germany, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. The business intended to open 300 locations around the Middle East.

12. Key Players Analysis

