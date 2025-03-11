KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights
- Total paid enterprise customers1 in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were 6.1 million, an increase of 17.3% from 5.2 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
- Average monthly active users (MAU)2 for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 52.7 million, an increase of 27.9% from 41.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Average MAU for the full year of 2024 were 53.0 million, an increase of 25.3% from 42.3 million for the full year of 2023.
- Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB1,823.6 million (US$249.8 million), an increase of 15.4% from RMB1,580.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Revenues for the full year of 2024 were RMB7,355.7 million (US$1,007.7 million), an increase of 23.6% from RMB5,952.0 million for the full year of 2023.
- Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB380.6 million (US$52.1 million), an increase of 71.2% from RMB222.3 million for the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted income from operations3 for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB658.8 million (US$90.3 million), an increase of 26.8% from RMB519.7 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Income from operations for the full year of 2024 was RMB1,172.9 million (US$160.7 million), an increase of 101.9% from RMB581.0 million for the full year of 2023. Adjusted income from operations for the full year of 2024 was RMB2,316.6 million (US$317.4 million), an increase of 41.4% from RMB1,637.9 million for the full year of 2023.
- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB444.2 million (US$60.9 million), an increase of 34.1% from RMB331.2 million for the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income3 for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB722.4 million (US$99.0 million), an increase of 14.9% from RMB628.6 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Net income for the full year of 2024 was RMB1,567.0 million (US$214.7 million), an increase of 42.6% from RMB1,099.2 million for the full year of 2023. Adjusted net income for the full year of 2024 was RMB2,710.7 million (US$371.4 million), an increase of 25.7% from RMB2,156.2 million for the full year of 2023.
Mr. Jonathan Peng Zhao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked, “Over the past year, we have remained steadfast in our user-first principle, enhancing product capabilities and service efficiency through technological empowerment while deepening our understanding of user needs. Amidst a fluctuant industry environment, our user-centric growth strategy has driven structural business progress, achieving dual improvement in both revenue and profitability. Technological capability and innovation remain our core DNA. By integrating our proprietary model “Nanbeige”, the first recruitment-specific large language model, and the deployment of DeepSeek, we have successfully launched a series of AI powered products and solutions, including AI agent, for both job seekers and recruiters. These advancements position us at the vanguard of exploring frontier AI applications that are reshaping the future of online recruitment.”
Mr. Phil Yu Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, elaborated, “We are pleased to achieve solid sets of financial result. In 2024, our revenues grew by 23.6% year over year, propelled by sustained, high-quality user growth, and enhanced monetization capabilities through continuous service innovation. Notably, our adjusted operating margin reached a new record high of 31.5%, benefiting from strong operating leverages brought by our effective business model, improved marketing and operation efficiency.”
1 Paid enterprise customers are defined as enterprise users and company accounts from which we recognize revenues for our online recruitment services.
2 Monthly active users refer to the number of verified user accounts, including both job seekers and enterprise users, that logged on to our mobile application in a given month at least once.
3 It is a non-GAAP financial measure, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For more information about the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Revenues
Revenues were RMB1,823.6 million (US$249.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 15.4% from RMB1,580.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.
- Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB1,804.1 million (US$247.2 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 15.2% from RMB1,566.7 million for the same quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly driven by the paid enterprise user growth.
- Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB19.5 million (US$2.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 44.4% from RMB13.5 million for the same quarter of 2023, mainly benefiting from expanded user base.
Operating cost and expenses
Total operating cost and expenses were RMB1,456.3 million (US$199.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 6.8% from RMB1,363.3 million for the same quarter of 2023. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB278.2 million (US$38.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 6.5% from RMB297.4 million for the same quarter of 2023.
- Cost of revenues was RMB313.7 million (US$43.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 14.2% from RMB274.8 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in cost related to other businesses.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB426.3 million (US$58.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 1.7% from RMB433.5 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in advertising and marketing expenses, largely offset by an increase in employee-related expenses.
- Research and development expenses were RMB440.4 million (US$60.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 2.4% from RMB430.2 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in investments in technology, largely offset by a decrease in employee-related expenses.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB275.8 million (US$37.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 22.7% from RMB224.8 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses.
Income from operations and adjusted income from operations
Income from operations was RMB380.6 million (US$52.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 71.2% from RMB222.3 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Adjusted income from operations was RMB658.8 million (US$90.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 26.8% from RMB519.7 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Net income and adjusted net income
Net income was RMB444.2 million (US$60.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 34.1% from RMB331.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Adjusted net income was RMB722.4 million (US$99.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 14.9% from RMB628.6 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Net income per American depositary share (“ADS”) and adjusted net income per ADS
Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB1.03 (US$0.14) and RMB1.00 (US$0.14), respectively, compared to basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.76 and RMB0.73 for the same quarter of 2023.
Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders3 for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB1.67 (US$0.23) and RMB1.62 (US$0.22), respectively, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB1.43 and RMB1.39 for the same quarter of 2023.
Net cash provided by operating activities
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB956.1 million (US$131.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 3.2% from RMB926.8 million for the same quarter of 2023.
Cash position
Balance of cash and cash equivalents, short-term time deposits and short-term investments was RMB14,681.1 million (US$2,011.3 million) as of December 31, 2024.
Full Year 2024 Financial Results
Revenues
Revenues were RMB7,355.7 million (US$1,007.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 23.6% from RMB5,952.0 million for the full year of 2023.
- Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB7,270.0 million (US$996.0 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 23.4% from RMB5,889.1 million for the full year of 2023. This increase was mainly driven by the paid enterprise user growth.
- Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB85.7 million (US$11.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 36.2% from RMB62.9 million for the full year of 2023, mainly benefiting from expanded user base.
Operating cost and expenses
Total operating cost and expenses were RMB6,222.5 million (US$852.5 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 15.1% from RMB5,406.4 million for the full year of 2023. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB1,143.7 million (US$156.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 8.2% from RMB1,057.0 million for the full year of 2023.
- Cost of revenues was RMB1,239.7 million (US$169.8 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 17.0% from RMB1,059.9 million for the full year of 2023, primarily due to increases in server and bandwidth cost, payment processing cost and cost related to other businesses.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB2,073.1 million (US$284.0 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 4.1% from RMB1,991.2 million for the full year of 2023, primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses, partially offset by a decrease in advertising and marketing expenses.
- Research and development expenses were RMB1,815.8 million (US$248.8 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 17.6% from RMB1,543.6 million for the full year of 2023, primarily due to an increase in investments in technology.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB1,093.9 million (US$149.9 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 34.7% from RMB811.8 million for the full year of 2023, primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses.
Income from operations and adjusted income from operations
Income from operations was RMB1,172.9 million (US$160.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 101.9% from RMB581.0 million for the full year of 2023.
Adjusted income from operations was RMB2,316.6 million (US$317.4 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 41.4% from RMB1,637.9 million for the full year of 2023.
Net income and adjusted net income
Net income was RMB1,567.0 million (US$214.7 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 42.6% from RMB1,099.2 million for the full year of 2023.
Adjusted net income was RMB2,710.7 million (US$371.4 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 25.7% from RMB2,156.2 million for the full year of 2023.
Net income per ADS and adjusted net income per ADS
Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the full year of 2024 were RMB3.59 (US$0.49) and RMB3.49 (US$0.48), respectively, compared to basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB2.53 and RMB2.44 for the full year of 2023.
Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the full year of 2024 were RMB6.19 (US$0.85) and RMB6.00 (US$0.82), respectively, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB4.96 and RMB4.78 for the full year of 2023.
Net cash provided by operating activities
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB3,542.5 million (US$485.3 million) for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 16.3% from RMB3,047.0 million for the full year of 2023.
Share Repurchase Program
In August 2024, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program effective from August 29, 2024 for a 12-month period, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$150 million of its shares (including in the form of ADSs). This share repurchase program operates in conjunction with the previous share repurchase program that became effective on March 20, 2024 for a 12-month period, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares (including in the form of ADSs).
The Company has repurchased more than US$90 million of its shares in the fourth quarter of 2024, bringing the total repurchases for the year of 2024 to around US$229 million (including shares purchased by a trustee from the open market to hold on trust), representing 3.7% of the issued and outstanding shares as of December 31, 2024. This underscores the Company's confidence in its long-term growth prospects and its commitment to delivering sustained returns to shareholders.
Outlook
For the first quarter of 2025, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB1.90 billion and RMB1.92 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.5% to 12.7%. This forecast reflects the Company’s current views on the market and operational conditions in China, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.
Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollar (“US$”) amounts at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00 on December 31, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The Company defines these non-GAAP financial measures by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash expenses, from the related GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the business and facilitate investors’ assessment of the Company’s operating performance.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP information used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures has been provided in the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.
About KANZHUN LIMITED
KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.
|KANZHUN LIMITED
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|For the three months ended
December 31,
|For the year ended
December 31,
|2023
|2024
|2023
|2024
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Revenues
|Online recruitment services to enterprise customers
|1,566,722
|1,804,114
|247,163
|5,889,101
|7,270,026
|995,989
|Others
|13,509
|19,492
|2,670
|62,927
|85,651
|11,734
|Total revenues
|1,580,231
|1,823,606
|249,833
|5,952,028
|7,355,677
|1,007,723
|Operating cost and expenses
|Cost of revenues(1)
|(274,846
|)
|(313,715
|)
|(42,979
|)
|(1,059,861
|)
|(1,239,712
|)
|(169,840
|)
|Sales and marketing expenses(1)
|(433,454
|)
|(426,345
|)
|(58,409
|)
|(1,991,226
|)
|(2,073,052
|)
|(284,007
|)
|Research and development expenses(1)
|(430,164
|)
|(440,360
|)
|(60,329
|)
|(1,543,568
|)
|(1,815,809
|)
|(248,765
|)
|General and administrative expenses(1)
|(224,787
|)
|(275,835
|)
|(37,789
|)
|(811,787
|)
|(1,093,949
|)
|(149,870
|)
|Total operating cost and expenses
|(1,363,251
|)
|(1,456,255
|)
|(199,506
|)
|(5,406,442
|)
|(6,222,522
|)
|(852,482
|)
|Other operating income, net
|5,272
|13,210
|1,810
|35,385
|39,791
|5,451
|Income from operations
|222,252
|380,561
|52,137
|580,971
|1,172,946
|160,692
|Interest and investment income, net
|163,409
|156,464
|21,435
|606,757
|625,282
|85,663
|Foreign exchange (loss)/gain
|(1,203
|)
|(132
|)
|(18
|)
|1,088
|(68
|)
|(9
|)
|Other (expenses)/income, net
|(4,000
|)
|(1,925
|)
|(264
|)
|32,973
|34,500
|4,726
|Income before income tax expenses
|380,458
|534,968
|73,290
|1,221,789
|1,832,660
|251,072
|Income tax expenses
|(49,217
|)
|(90,743
|)
|(12,432
|)
|(122,571
|)
|(265,634
|)
|(36,392
|)
|Net income
|331,241
|444,225
|60,858
|1,099,218
|1,567,026
|214,680
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|9
|5,383
|737
|9
|17,638
|2,416
|Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED
|331,250
|449,608
|61,595
|1,099,227
|1,584,664
|217,096
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share
|— Basic
|876,231,301
|874,099,493
|874,099,493
|870,304,878
|881,882,225
|881,882,225
|— Diluted
|903,709,325
|898,715,743
|898,715,743
|902,735,995
|909,228,757
|909,228,757
|Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders
|— Basic
|0.38
|0.51
|0.07
|1.26
|1.80
|0.25
|— Diluted
|0.37
|0.50
|0.07
|1.22
|1.74
|0.24
|Net income per ADS(2) attributable to ordinary shareholders
|— Basic
|0.76
|1.03
|0.14
|2.53
|3.59
|0.49
|— Diluted
|0.73
|1.00
|0.14
|2.44
|3.49
|0.48
(1) Include share-based compensation expenses as follows:
|For the three months ended
December 31,
|For the year ended
December 31,
|2023
|2024
|2023
|2024
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Cost of revenues
|11,417
|10,080
|1,381
|46,395
|43,332
|5,936
|Sales and marketing expenses
|69,836
|71,209
|9,756
|262,431
|280,668
|38,451
|Research and development expenses
|113,832
|106,079
|14,533
|418,769
|421,411
|57,733
|General and administrative expenses
|102,321
|90,830
|12,444
|329,372
|398,274
|54,563
|Total
|297,406
|278,198
|38,114
|1,056,967
|1,143,685
|156,683
(2) Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.
|KANZHUN LIMITED
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(All amounts in thousands)
|As of December 31,
|2023
|2024
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2,472,959
|2,553,090
|349,772
|Short-term time deposits
|6,922,803
|5,488,631
|751,939
|Short-term investments
|3,513,885
|6,639,389
|909,593
|Accounts and notes receivable, net
|16,727
|40,713
|5,578
|Inventories
|-
|3,042
|417
|Amounts due from related parties
|3,966
|7,258
|994
|Prepayments and other current assets
|442,697
|368,260
|50,451
|Total current assets
|13,373,037
|15,100,383
|2,068,744
|Non-current assets
|Long-term investments
|2,473,128
|1,914,530
|262,290
|Property, equipment and software, net
|1,793,488
|1,733,786
|237,528
|Right-of-use assets, net
|282,612
|302,856
|41,491
|Intangible assets, net
|8,093
|252,589
|34,605
|Goodwill
|5,690
|6,528
|894
|Other non-current assets
|4,000
|-
|-
|Total non-current assets
|4,567,011
|4,210,289
|576,808
|Total assets
|17,940,048
|19,310,672
|2,645,552
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|629,216
|110,668
|15,162
|Deferred revenue
|2,794,075
|3,084,839
|422,621
|Other payables and accrued liabilities
|779,046
|815,767
|111,760
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|155,014
|180,782
|24,767
|Total current liabilities
|4,357,351
|4,192,056
|574,310
|Non-current liabilities
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|125,079
|121,345
|16,624
|Deferred tax liabilities
|28,425
|34,451
|4,720
|Total non-current liabilities
|153,504
|155,796
|21,344
|Total liabilities
|4,510,855
|4,347,852
|595,654
|Total shareholders’ equity
|13,429,193
|14,962,820
|2,049,898
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|17,940,048
|19,310,672
|2,645,552
|KANZHUN LIMITED
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(All amounts in thousands)
|For the three months ended
December 31,
|For the year ended
December 31,
|2023
|2024
|2023
|2024
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|926,837
|956,108
|130,986
|3,047,009
|3,542,495
|485,320
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(489,496
|)
|(723,128
|)
|(99,068
|)
|(9,938,645
|)
|(2,016,899
|)
|(276,314
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(442,151
|)
|(520,351
|)
|(71,288
|)
|(417,022
|)
|(1,460,539
|)
|(200,093
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|33,149
|24,303
|3,330
|29,793
|15,074
|2,065
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|28,339
|(263,068
|)
|(36,040
|)
|(7,278,865
|)
|80,131
|10,978
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|2,444,620
|2,816,158
|385,812
|9,751,824
|2,472,959
|338,794
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|2,472,959
|2,553,090
|349,772
|2,472,959
|2,553,090
|349,772
|KANZHUN LIMITED
|Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|For the three months ended
December 31,
|For the year ended
December 31,
|2023
|2024
|2023
|2024
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Income from operations
|222,252
|380,561
|52,137
|580,971
|1,172,946
|160,692
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|297,406
|278,198
|38,114
|1,056,967
|1,143,685
|156,683
|Adjusted income from operations
|519,658
|658,759
|90,251
|1,637,938
|2,316,631
|317,375
|Net income
|331,241
|444,225
|60,858
|1,099,218
|1,567,026
|214,680
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|297,406
|278,198
|38,114
|1,056,967
|1,143,685
|156,683
|Adjusted net income
|628,647
|722,423
|98,972
|2,156,185
|2,710,711
|371,363
|Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED
|331,250
|449,608
|61,595
|1,099,227
|1,584,664
|217,096
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|297,406
|278,198
|38,114
|1,056,967
|1,143,685
|156,683
|Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED
|628,656
|727,806
|99,709
|2,156,194
|2,728,349
|373,779
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing adjusted net income per share (Non-GAAP)
|— Basic
|876,231,301
|874,099,493
|874,099,493
|870,304,878
|881,882,225
|881,882,225
|— Diluted
|903,709,325
|898,715,743
|898,715,743
|902,735,995
|909,228,757
|909,228,757
|Adjusted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders
|— Basic
|0.72
|0.83
|0.11
|2.48
|3.09
|0.42
|— Diluted
|0.70
|0.81
|0.11
|2.39
|3.00
|0.41
|Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
|— Basic
|1.43
|1.67
|0.23
|4.96
|6.19
|0.85
|— Diluted
|1.39
|1.62
|0.22
|4.78
|6.00
|0.82