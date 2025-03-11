Daxtra and PitchMe Partner to Improve Search and Match Capabilities through Enriched Candidate Profiles

RICHMOND, Va. and LONDON, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxtra, the leading provider of AI-powered software for the talent acquisition ecosystem, and PitchMe, a data intelligence partner for recruitment agencies and in-house hiring teams, today shared details of a new partnership. The product integration of PitchMe with Daxtra works to enrich job candidate records in real-time, ensuring access to up-to-date information and streamlining the time-to-hire shortlisting process.

For hiring teams, outdated or otherwise inaccurate database information leads to wasted time, lower engagement rates and poor candidate experiences. According to industry research, top candidates are only on the market for an average of 10 days, making recruiting efficiencies even more important. Daxtra and PitchMe’s product integration solves these time-consuming problems by ensuring candidate resumes and profiles are updated and enriched in the database before these records are analyzed for Search & Match.

Terry Baker, CEO of Daxtra, commented, “PitchMe’s ability to enhance talent data is an excellent complement to Daxtra’s suite of parsing, search and candidate engagement solutions. Together, we’ve created a practical and innovative way to give hiring teams direct access to the candidate information they need quickly within their existing databases. Daxtra plus PitchMe is the ideal integration to maximize your CRM.”





“In a data-driven world, having the right data is a critical business advantage. PitchMe plus Daxtra make that an automatic step in the process,” said Dina Bay, co-founder and CEO of PitchMe. “This adds significant value for recruiting teams, who benefit from having current records on hand well before candidates advance to hiring managers.”

Attendees of this week’s SIA Executive Forum North America at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla., can learn more about Daxtra and this partnership by visiting Booth No. 110. Representatives from PitchMe will also be on-site at Booth No.409.

About Daxtra

Daxtra specializes in intelligent recruitment automation, AI-powered search and match, multilingual resume and job parsing in 40+ languages, and candidate engagement. Built on AI and machine learning, our technology seamlessly integrates with various recruitment tech stacks. Daxtra has been developing innovative recruitment software since 2002 and supports customers globally via offices in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

About PitchMe

Founded in 2021, PitchMe is dedicated to helping recruiters get the most from their candidate data by providing groundbreaking, data-backed intelligence, insights, and end-to-end talent discovery tools and products to help recruiters perform better, increase efficiency, and ultimately complete more hires. After several years of developing its range of automated talent discovery tools, PitchMe is currently delivering data intelligence to more than 400 hiring teams across many industries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0116a23-344b-49f7-9e41-23350c8c0a79