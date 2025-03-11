Brookfield Closes Infrastructure Structured Solutions Fund

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management (“Brookfield”), a leading global alternative asset manager headquartered in New York with over $1 trillion of assets under management, announced today the closing of its inaugural Brookfield Infrastructure Structured Solutions Fund (“BISS” or “the Fund”), a middle-market infrastructure fund, achieving its fundraising target with approximately $1 billion of capital commitments.

BISS is focused on deploying Brookfield’s capabilities as an owner and operator of global infrastructure assets to partner with sponsors, developers, and corporates in the mid-market. The strategy seeks to invest both structured and common equity.

BISS’s strategy targets sectors in which Brookfield has established operations and significant asset expertise, drawing on the platform’s direct investment capabilities to source transactions and access differentiated opportunities. Initial investments in the Fund include:

Strategic Venue Partners, a leading in-building wireless infrastructure platform

Origis Energy, a U.S. renewable energy developer

Brookfield affiliated entities contributed $150 million of the committed capital in BISS, underscoring the firm’s longstanding alignment of interests with those of its investors. With a material portion of the Fund already committed and a strong pipeline of opportunities, Brookfield expects to significantly grow the Infrastructure Structured Solutions strategy over the coming years.

Ian Simes, Managing Partner and Co-Head of Brookfield’s infrastructure debt and structured solutions businesses, said: “We are delighted with the support from our clients for this first-time fundraise, which demonstrates the appetite from investors to access this market opportunity. It marks a further expansion of the Brookfield Infrastructure platform into the middle market, providing capital solutions to a wider range of infrastructure investors, including other sponsors.”

Hadley Peer Marshall, Managing Partner and Co-Head of Brookfield’s infrastructure debt and structured solutions businesses, added: “Demand for infrastructure investment continues to grow, driven by the key trends of decarbonization, digitalization and deglobalization. The Brookfield Infrastructure Structured Solutions Fund blends the attributes of infrastructure debt and infrastructure equity, both of which are areas where Brookfield manages the world’s largest funds. We look forward to growing this new strategy to a similar scale over time.”

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield’s heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit our website at www.bam.brookfield.com or contact:

Media:

John Hamlin

Tel: +44 204 557 4334

Email: john.hamlin@brookfield.com Investor Relations:

Jason Fooks

Tel: (212) 417-2442

Email: jason.fooks@brookfield.com



Notice to Readers

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Brookfield are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “estimate”, “goal”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “strive”, “will”, “may” and “should” and similar expressions. In particular, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements referring to the future growth of Brookfield’s Infrastructure Structured Solutions Fund.

Although Brookfield believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the United States and Canada, not presently known to Brookfield or that Brookfield currently believes are not material, could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements.

Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Brookfield undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.