SalaryIQ Goes Global, Delivering Real-Time Competitive Intelligence in More than 30 Countries

WALTHAM, Mass., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary.com today announced that SalaryIQ now provides real-time compensation intelligence in more than 30 countries. SalaryIQ is the award-winning solution that continuously scans and aggregates millions of job postings from job boards, company career pages, and publicly available sources, helping organizations stay ahead of market shifts and fine-tune compensation packages with the most current pay insights. SalaryIQ’s competitive intelligence includes more than 15,000 searchable roles with detailed skill sets and profiles, enabling companies to benchmark and adjust compensation in real time, while positioning workforce planning with industry trends.

“SalaryIQ’s technology scans millions of data points from job boards, employment websites and public sources across the web, aligning them with our unique and comprehensive job taxonomy, which no other solution offers,” said Christopher Knize, Vice President of Product Management, Salary.com. “Using AI technology, SalaryIQ carefully matches job listings to established roles, sorting them by function, level, and career path. This helps organize job levels and clear paths for career growth, while keeping compensation transparent and competitive.”

He continued, “Expanding our reach across 30+ countries was a logical progression for SalaryIQ, especially as multi-national enterprises seek to recruit in their local and regional markets. SalaryIQ provides direct insights into the competitor compensation data that enables HR and talent acquisition teams to respond swiftly to attract and engage job candidates.”

Before SalaryIQ, being able to stay ahead of market trends to gain competitive advantages was not possible. With SalaryIQ, HR, recruiting, and compensation professionals can now easily set queries and compare jobs such as accountants in San Francisco versus Atlanta, adjusting pay structures proactively. Proprietary AI algorithms map job postings to Salary.com’s industry-leading taxonomies, ensuring accurate job-to-job comparisons. In addition to supporting recruiters and talent acquisition teams, SalaryIQ also makes it possible for compensation professionals to confidently refine pay strategies, ensure internal equity, and align salaries with market expectations through strategic pay benchmarking.

“Having the ability to easily review competitive job posting data with SalaryIQ is the primary reason we made a change from our prior vendor,” said Melissa Sunderland, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, at Forever Living Products International. “Comparing market data to what is being advertised is just another data point that contributes to us making the best salary decisions we can.”

“Access to compensation data is always important and SalaryIQ provides a quick and efficient way to get at this data,” said Jon Black, an independent total rewards consultant. “It’s accelerating real-time insights on hot positions and hot labor markets, providing confidence in the ranges we’re paying.”

The list of countries supported by SalaryIQ, as well as additional details about its deep functionality, can be accessed at https://www.salary.com/business/compensation-software/iq/. Schedule your demo of SalaryIQ today.

About Salary.com

Salary.com has been helping organizations with human capital needs for over 25 years. The company leads the industry in compensation data, software, and services. More than 30,000 organizations in 30+ countries use Salary.com's solutions to hire and retain talent and compete in a changing world. Salary.com provides over 10 billion data points across over 225 industries using a proprietary AI framework to ensure fair pay. The company’s main product, CompAnalyst®, helps organizations simplify hiring, reduce guesswork, and increase retention. Employee trust depends on fair pay, and Salary.com helps get it right. For additional information, please visit www.salary.com/business