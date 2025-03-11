Kojamo plc Stock exchange release 11 March 2025 1.00 p.m. EET

Kojamo announces final results of tender offer for its outstanding notes due 2026

Kojamo plc (the Company) announces today the final results of its invitation to holders of its outstanding EUR 300,000,000 2.000 per cent. notes due 2026 (XS2463711643) (the Notes) to tender any and all of their Notes for purchase by the Company for cash subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the New Financing Condition and the other conditions described in the Tender Offer Memorandum (as defined below) (such invitation, the Offer).

The Offer was announced on 3 March 2025 and was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 3 March 2025 (the Tender Offer Memorandum) prepared by the Company. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Expiration Deadline for the Offer was 5.00 p.m. (CET) on 10 March 2025.

As at the Expiration Deadline, EUR 165,008,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the Notes were validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

The Company announces that it will, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the New Financing Condition, accept for purchase all Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer in full.

A summary of the final pricing for, and final results of the Offer are as follows:

Description

of the Notes ISIN Aggregate nominal

amount of

Notes accepted for

purchase Interpolated

Mid-Swap

Rate

(per cent.) Purchase

Yield

(per cent.) Purchase

Price

(per cent.) Accrued

Interest

Payment

(per EUR

1,000) EUR

300,000,000

2.000 per cent.

Notes due 2026 XS2463711643 EUR 165,008,000 2.324 2.774 99.209 EUR 19.01

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the New Financing Condition on or prior to such date, the Settlement Date in respect of the Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer is expected to be 13 March 2025.

Following the Settlement Date, EUR 134,992,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding.

The Notes purchased pursuant to the Offer will be cancelled.

For more information, please contact

Erik Hjelt, Interim CEO, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3225, erik.hjelt@kojamo.fi

Niina Saarto, Director, Treasury & Investor Relations, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3283, niina.saarto@kojamo.fi

