ECARX Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Ziyu Shen, ECARX Chairman and CEO, commented, “2024 was a remarkable year for ECARX, marked by significant milestones and progress across our business. We continued to execute on our strategic vision, further strengthening the unique value proposition we offer global automakers who are seeking cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions to distinguish themselves from the competition. We are capitalizing on this growing demand with our innovative product portfolio, diverse customer base, and strategic global partnerships. This is clearly reflected in our strong performance for full year 2024, with revenue increasing 18% year-over-year and our operating loss consistently narrowing. As a result, we hit breakeven at EBITDA level during the fourth quarter, which strengthens our confidence in reaching full-year breakeven in 2025.”

“Total shipments reached a record high of 2 million last year, up 33% year-over-year, with over 700 thousand shipped during the fourth quarter alone. Growth during the quarter was driven by robust demand for multiple Geely models powered by our solutions. Geely recently launched Galaxy EX5, the first overseas model integrating the Antora 1000 computing platform and demonstrating our ability to deliver this solution for both the PRC and international markets. With the addition of Volkswagen Group, our global customer base has now expanded to 18 automakers across 28 brands. This project win is a milestone for us and our solutions, which will be deployed in vehicles across EMEA and the Americas, expanding our global reach and demonstrating to a broader audience how our full-stack solutions can be customized for deployment in different markets. Additionally, we integrated DeepSeek into our AutoGPT in-vehicle AI large language model during the quarter to further enhance the in-vehicle experience and keep our automaker partners at the forefront of a rapidly evolving technological landscape. As we look ahead, we remain optimistic about the opportunities presented by the rise of software-defined vehicles. The US$20 million share repurchase program we announced late last year underscores this optimism and reflects our commitment to delivering long-term value for our shareholders. We are also proactively exploring capital-raising opportunities, including through equity financing, to support our strategic objectives. As a part of this effort, we have recently filed a registration statement on Form F-3, allowing us to swiftly capitalize on favorable market conditions as they arise.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results:



Total revenue was RMB1,940.7 million (US$265.9 million), up 4% year-over-year (“YoY”). Sales of goods revenue was RMB1,524.9 million (US$208.9 million), up 16% YoY, the increase in sales revenue was mainly attributable to a RMB540 million increases in the sales volume of automotive computing platform products, primarily driven by an increase in the sales volume of Antora series and Makalu platform digital cockpits, offset by a RMB309 million decline from changes in the per unit price. Additionally, there was a RMB55 million increase from SoC core modules unit price changes, offset by RMB27 million and RMB46 million decline from decreased sales volume of SoC modules and automotive merchandise and other products, respectively. Software license revenue was RMB90.2 million (US$12.4 million), down 3% YoY, primarily attributable to a decrease in the sales volume of navigation and operating software compared to the same period last year. Service revenue was RMB325.6 million (US$44.6 million), down 31% YoY, principally as a result of a decrease in the total value of design and development contracts for automotive computing platforms completed during the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year.

Total cost of revenue was RMB1,529.8 million (US$209.5 million), up 6% YoY, primarily driven by an increase in the sales volume of automotive computing platform products, partially offset by a decrease resulting from reduced design and development activities relating to contracts for automotive computing platforms.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results:

Total revenue was RMB5,561.3 million (US$761.9 million), up 18% compared to RMB4,699.6 million in 2023. Sales of goods revenue was RMB4,405.5 million (US$603.6 million), up 33% compared to RMB3,311.5 million in 2023, the increase in sales revenue was primarily due to a RMB1,358 million increase in the sales volume of automotive computing platform products, primarily driven by an increase in the sales volume of digital cockpits with Geely Auto and Geely ecosystem brand-penetration, and the ramping up of autonomous driving control unit (ADCU) sales volume, partially offset by a RMB224 million decrease from changes in the per unit price. Additionally, there was a RMB132 million increase from SoC core modules unit price changes, offset by a RMB96 million and RMB75 million decline from decreased sales volume of SoC modules and automotive merchandise and other products, respectively. Software license revenue was RMB306.0 million (US$41.9 million), down 31% compared to RMB444.8 million in 2023, primarily driven by a decrease in the sales volume of navigation and operating software and a decrease in intellectual property license revenue. Service revenue was RMB849.8 million (US$116.4 million), down 10% compared to RMB943.3 million in 2023, principally as a result of a decrease in the total value of design and development contracts for automotive computing platforms completed during the year.

Fourth Quarter 2024 and Recent Business Highlights:

Expanding Global Footprint and International Partnerships

Over 8.1 million vehicles on the road incorporating ECARX technology as of December 31, 2024. Total shipments reached a record high of 2 million units in 2024, an increase of 33% from 2023. Nomination awarded from Volkswagen Group for multiple vehicles under the Volkswagen and Skoda brands through its Global Entry Infotainment initiative set to launch internationally throughout 2027 to 2028. Secured 3 new design wins, with two deploying the Galena computing platform and one deploying the Makalu computing platform. Fuyang smart production facility continues to ramp up capacity, with 60,000 Antora computing platform units produced in December 2024.

Technological Advancements and Product Updates Galaxy EX5, the overseas version of the Galaxy E5 in China, was launched by Geely in early 2025, being the first overseas vehicle to deploy the Antora 1000 computing platform. ECARX Skyland Pro ADAS solution has been integrated into Geely’s G-Pilot unified intelligent driving system, which was recently launched in Galaxy E8 and Xingyao 8. Hongqi Tiangong 05 was launched in February 2025, deploying the first intelligent cockpit jointly-developed under the Company’s strategic partnership with FAW Group. Lynk & Co Z10 STARBUFF was launched in November 2024, integrating the Makalu computing platform and providing users with an immersive gaming experience to play triple-A games on the go. Spotlighted the power and versatility of innovative ECARX solutions including the AutoGPT in-vehicle AI large language model application that was later integrated with DeepSeek, ADAS technologies, and the Galena, Antora and Makalu computing platforms at CES 2025. ECARX Cloudpeak hypervisor, a core component of the Cloudpeak software stack, received ISO 26262 ASIL-D certification in January 2025. Showcased the Skyland Pro ADAS solution at AutoSens China in November 2024, demonstrating how it empowers automakers with high-performance, cost-effective intelligent driving solutions. Represented the auto sector at the Saudi Arabia National Quality Conference in November 2024 and received the SASO Award for contributions to generative AI quality assurance, a reflection of the impact that AutoGPT is having on the industry.



About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,900 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including Volkswagen Group, FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 8.1 million vehicles worldwide.

ECARX Holdings Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of

December 31, 2023 As of

December 31, 2024 Millions, except otherwise noted RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets Cash 571.8 324.0 44.4 Restricted cash 27.1 43.4 5.9 Short-term investments 137.9 130.5 17.9 Accounts receivable – third parties, net 285.8 221.1 30.3 Accounts receivable – related parties, net 1,572.7 1,373.8 188.2 Notes receivable 54.6 16.8 2.3 Inventories 160.8 233.9 32.0 Amounts due from related parties 74.1 35.4 4.8 Prepayments and other current assets 443.6 452.5 62.1 Total current assets 3,328.4 2,831.4 387.9 Non-current assets Long-term investments 301.0 15.8 2.2 Operating lease right-of-use assets 125.2 132.7 18.2 Property and equipment, net 120.8 160.3 22.0 Intangible assets, net 179.3 309.8 42.4 Goodwill — 25.7 3.5 Other non-current assets – third parties 28.2 28.3 3.9 Other non-current assets – related parties 224.3 267.3 36.6 Total non-current assets 978.8 939.9 128.8 Total assets 4,307.2 3,771.3 516.7 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 1,200.0 1,360.0 186.3 Accounts payable - third parties 1,820.7 1,617.4 221.6 Accounts payable - related parties 312.8 512.6 70.2 Notes payable 10.0 142.0 19.5 Amounts due to related parties 35.7 177.9 24.4 Contract liabilities, current - third parties 0.6 6.4 0.9 Contract liabilities, current - related parties 207.0 150.5 20.6 Operating lease liabilities, current 35.1 40.9 5.6 Convertible notes payable - current — 470.6 64.5 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 614.5 626.6 85.8 Income tax payable 15.8 20.4 2.8 Total current liabilities 4,252.2 5,125.3 702.2 Non-current liabilities Contract liabilities, non-current - related parties 134.0 37.3 5.1 Convertible notes payable, non-current 455.7 — — Operating lease liabilities, non-current 107.6 121.4 16.6 Warrant liabilities, non-current 5.1 8.8 1.2 Provisions 90.9 110.1 15.1 Other non-current liabilities - third parties 48.8 98.0 13.4 Other non-current liabilities - related parties 44.5 — — Deferred tax liabilities — 15.2 2.1 Total non-current liabilities 886.6 390.8 53.5 Total liabilities 5,138.8 5,516.1 755.7 SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Ordinary Shares — — — Additional paid-in capital 6,096.7 6,214.3 851.4 Treasury Shares, at cost — (7.4) (1.0) Accumulated deficit (6,670.7) (7,603.0) (1,041.6) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (344.6) (363.5) (49.8) Total deficit attributable to ordinary shareholders (918.6) (1,759.6) (241.0) Non-redeemable non-controlling interests 87.0 14.8 2.0 Total shareholders' deficit (831.6) (1,744.8) (239.0) Liabilities and shareholders' deficit 4,307.2 3,771.3 516.7

ECARX Holdings Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss

Three Months Ended

December 31 Full Year Ended

December 31 2023 2024 2024 2023 2024 2024 Millions, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Revenue Sales of goods revenue 1,313.0 1,524.9 208.9 3,311.5 4,405.5 603.6 Software license revenue 92.6 90.2 12.4 444.8 306.0 41.9 Service revenue 468.8 325.6 44.6 943.3 849.8 116.4 Total revenue 1,874.4 1,940.7 265.9 4,699.6 5,561.3 761.9 Cost of goods sold (1,167.6) (1,367.2) (187.3) (2,734.0) (3,874.8) (530.8) Cost of software licenses (21.8) (50.7) (6.9) (120.3) (128.2) (17.6) Cost of services (255.4) (111.9) (15.3) (572.7) (404.1) (55.4) Total cost of revenue (1,444.8) (1,529.8) (209.5) (3,427.0) (4,407.1) (603.8) Gross profit 429.6 410.9 56.4 1,272.6 1,154.2 158.1 Research and development expenses (473.4) (342.1) (46.9) (1,264.3) (1,259.7) (172.6) Selling, general and administrative expenses and others, net (257.1) (157.0) (21.5) (926.1) (776.7) (106.4) Total operating expenses (730.5) (499.1) (68.4) (2,190.4) (2,036.4) (279.0) Loss from operation (300.9) (88.2) (12.0) (917.8) (882.2) (120.9) Interest income 7.6 5.7 0.8 30.5 22.2 3.0 Interest expense (21.2) (60.4) (8.3) (79.3) (133.8) (18.3) Share of results of equity method investments (7.4) 116.5 16.0 (43.1) 40.3 5.5 Foreign currency exchange gains/(losses) 3.5 (4.0) (0.5) (10.6) (7.6) (1.0) Others, net (12.2) (8.5) (1.2) 1.1 (27.3) (3.7) Loss before income taxes (330.6) (38.9) (5.2) (1,019.2) (988.4) (135.4) Income tax benefit/(expense) 3.9 (0.6) (0.1) 3.6 (1.5) (0.2) Net loss (326.7) (39.5) (5.3) (1,015.6) (989.9) (135.6) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 28.0 3.2 0.4 75.0 57.6 7.9 Net loss attributable to ECARX Holdings Inc. ordinary shareholders (298.7) (36.3) (4.9) (940.6) (932.3) (127.7) Net loss (326.7) (39.5) (5.3) (1,015.6) (989.9) (135.6) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes 16.1 (10.4) (1.4) 41.3 (18.9) (2.6) Comprehensive loss (310.6) (49.9) (6.7) (974.3) (1,008.8) (138.2) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-redeemable non-controlling interests 28.0 3.2 0.4 75.0 57.6 7.9 Comprehensive loss attributable to ECARX Holdings Inc. (282.6) (46.7) (6.3) (899.3) (951.2) (130.3) Loss per ordinary share — Basic and diluted loss per share, ordinary shares (0.89) (0.11) (0.01) (2.79) (2.77) (0.38) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing loss per ordinary share — Weighted average number of ordinary shares 337,442,347 333,819,732 337,407,225 336,641,846

Adjusted EBITDA

ECARX Holdings Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results