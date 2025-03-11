Tissue Engineering Market Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, and Growth Opportunities to 2030 - Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, and 3D BioFibR Lead the Industry

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Engineering Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Tissue Engineering Market was valued at USD 13.50 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 22.94 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.20%.
A key driver behind the expansion of the tissue engineering market is the rising incidence of chronic diseases and injuries, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and orthopedic conditions. Tissue engineering offers innovative solutions for the development of patient-specific treatments, including engineered organs, tissues, and implants, addressing these critical health issues. Additionally, the aging global population further contributes to the market's growth, as elderly individuals frequently require tissue-based therapies to enhance their quality of life.
Technological advancements in biotechnology, biomaterials, and 3D printing are propelling tissue engineering to new levels. Companies and researchers are increasingly leveraging these innovations to create complex, functional tissues that closely mimic natural organs, improving transplant success rates and reducing rejection risks. The integration of stem cell research, gene editing techniques such as CRISPR-Cas9, and biocompatible materials has paved the way for personalized medicine approaches within tissue engineering.
The global tissue engineering market is characterized by a broad range of applications, including skin grafts, bone and cartilage repair, heart valves, and even whole organs such as kidneys and livers. These applications span various medical fields, from orthopedics to dermatology and cardiology, highlighting the market's versatility and growth potential.
Market Dynamics
- Key Market Driver
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Injuries
- Key Market Challenge
- Complex Regulatory Frameworks
- Key Market Trend
- Diverse Range of Applications
Key Players Profiled in the Tissue Engineering Market
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
- Stryker Corporation
- 3D BioFibR Inc.
- Integra LifeSciences Corporation
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
- AbbVie (Allergan Aesthetics)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Athersys, Inc.
- BioTissue
- Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd.
Report Scope
- By Material Type
- Synthetic Materials
- Biologically Derived Materials
- Others
- By Application
- Orthopedics
- Musculoskeletal & Spine
- Neurology
- Cardiology
- Skin & Integumentary
- Others
- By End-User
- Hospitals
- Cancer Research Centers
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Others
- By Region
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (France, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|185
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$13.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$22.94 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
