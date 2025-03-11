TORRAS Powers Ahead in 2025: Building a Robust Low-Temperature Charging Ecosystem





HONG KONG, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where technology and lifestyle demand faster, safer, and smarter solutions, TORRAS has emerged as a trailblazer, TORRAS is dedicated to continuous innovation in low-temperature charging technology and consistently launches new products to meet the evolving needs of modern users.​

At the recent CES, TORRAS presented its remarkable product lineup, among which the PolarCircle Qi2 MagSafe Charger and the FlexLine 40W Dual-Port USB C Charger attracted significant media attention.​

The PolarCircle Qi2 MagSafe Charger represents a significant advancement in wireless charging technology. TORRAS has been committed to solving the problem of overheating during charging. By integrating TEC semiconductor cooling, this charger can reduce charging temperatures by a substantial 77°F. This not only enables faster charging but also significantly extends the lifespan of your devices. Additionally, its 360° rotating stand offers great convenience, allowing users to easily switch between horizontal and vertical viewing angles, whether for watching videos, making video calls, or simply monitoring notifications.​

The FlexLine 40W Dual-Port USB C Charger is another innovative product from TORRAS. It addresses the common issue of cable clutter. With a built-in 0.68m retractable Type-C cable, users no longer need to struggle with tangled wires. This all-in-one charger also supports dual-port charging, enabling simultaneous high-speed charging of two devices. Whether at home, in the office, or on the move, the FlexLine provides a seamless and efficient charging experience.​

Beyond these two prominent products, TORRAS also offers other innovative chargers. The TORRAS Icenano Pro 30W Charger, featuring its GaN III chip and proprietary superconducting Fin technology, triples heat dissipation efficiency compared to traditional chargers. The MiniMag Power Bank, a sleek and ultra-thin magnetic charger, attaches invisibly to iPhones, providing instant wireless charging with its 5000mAh capacity, perfect for those emergency power needs during a busy day.​

TORRAS is not just about creating chargers; it's about redefining the charging experience. By prioritizing safety, speed, and simplicity, TORRAS continues to be at the forefront of the charging revolution, making technology an even more integral and seamless part of our daily lives.

