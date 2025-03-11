Aluminum Foam Market Projected to Reach USD 73.4 Million by 2035, Driven by Automotive Demand | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aluminum foam market is on the rise, with projected revenue expected to reach USD 47.4 million in 2025 and an anticipated surge to USD 73.4 million by 2035. Growing at a steady CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2035, this market is witnessing increasing demand driven by its versatile applications and unmatched material benefits. In 2024, the industry generated USD 45.6 million in revenue, indicating a promising trajectory ahead.

Aluminum foam is widely recognized for its exceptional properties, making it a preferred material across various industries. One of the key growth drivers is its critical role in the automotive and transportation sectors, where it contributes to enhanced safety, fuel efficiency, and noise reduction. The increasing global emphasis on lightweight, safe, and sustainable transportation solutions has positioned aluminum foam as an essential material for vehicle manufacturing.

In particular, aluminum foam offers superior sound insulation and vibration absorption, addressing the demand for quieter and more efficient vehicles. Additionally, regulatory mandates on vehicle safety and fuel efficiency are pushing automakers to adopt innovative materials, further driving the demand for aluminum foam in the automotive sector.

Recyclability To Be The Catch?

“Aluminum Recyclability to Boost Sustainability Trend and Enhance Cost Savings”

Aluminum and its alloys are highly recyclable metals that could be easily used for the preparation of several specific alloys, and there are claims that the practice of recycling aluminum allows to reduce pollution and contributes to saving electrical energy as compared to the primary aluminum obtaining process.

Recycling is a core business operation of the aluminum industry. For instance, in the United States and Canada, the industry recycles more than 5 million tons of aluminum each year, most of which goes back directly into the North American supply chain. As refurbishing aluminum is 92% more energy efficient than extracting aluminum, the practice is both - a business and environmental win for the industry.

Furthermore, aluminum recycling is far less expensive and energy intensive than creating new aluminum through the electrolysis of aluminum oxide, which must first be mined from bauxite ore and then refined. Making aluminum foams entirely from scrap is attractive due to cost savings offered by a low-cost matrix and the potential for eliminating expensive and foam-stabilizing additives.





Construction And Interior Decoration To Drive The Growth?

“Rising Adoption of Aluminum Foams for Construction and Interior Decoration to Boost Market Growth”

Ease of fabrication and tooling of aluminum lead to the preference for aluminum foams in the construction of complex infrastructures. Furthermore, aluminum foams are not only used for exterior or structural purposes, but also readily used for interior designing.

It is used for facades, wall cladding, ceiling tiles or dropped ceilings, restaurants, bars, offices, apartment buildings, showroom displays, Terrazzo flooring, signage, lighting fixtures, and exhibits. Aluminum foam creates strong yet lightweight panels. Similar in appearance to a metallic sponge, it is visually striking, with a modern dramatic look.

In the construction industry, design for efficiency is taking into account the principles of lightweight material and structure. Especially, sandwich panels with aluminum foam core are of high interest. The high rigidity with low weight and high resistance to fire are the major advantages of these panels. Also, semi-finished materials shield electromagnetic waves and show extensive reduction in vibration and sound insulation.

Aluminum foam semi-finished parts in the form of sandwich panels are preferably used for decorative purposes and acoustic insulation - mostly as facade- and wall elements. Aluminum foam has high potential for balcony units as well. Conventional solutions with balcony plates are very heavy and require a high transportation- and installation effort. Especially for the application - retrofitting / rehabilitating of balconies.

"The Aluminum Foam market is seeing impressive growth due to its lightweight, durable, and energy-absorbing properties. Widely used in automotive, construction, and aerospace industries, its demand is set to rise with advancements in manufacturing processes." Says Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways From the Aluminum Foam Market

The global aluminum foam market achieved a CAGR of 3.3% between 2020 and 2024.

The market reached a valuation of USD 45.6 million in 2024.

The USA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2035.

Spain is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.1% by 2035 in the European market.

Automotive & transportation applications are estimated to account for 30.8% of the market share by 2035.

Open-cell foam is projected to dominate the market, holding a share above 46.3% by the end of 2035.

Strategic Benefits for Automotive & Transportation Decision-Makers

The automotive sector is undergoing a radical transformation toward electric vehicles (EVs), lightweight structures, and enhanced safety features. Aluminum foam is at the center of this evolution, playing a crucial role in reducing vehicle weight, improving crashworthiness, and enhancing acoustic performance.

Aluminum foam is widely utilized in bumpers, side-impact bars, crash barriers, and crumple zones due to its energy-absorbing characteristics. With global crash safety regulations becoming stricter, automakers can leverage aluminum foam to meet and exceed safety benchmarks while maintaining lightweight designs.

How About Lightweight Aluminum Foam Structures For Ships?

“Lightweight Aluminum Foam Structures for Ships to boost the Market”

Lightweight materials with high stiffness are often desired for various applications. Aluminum foam is a promising product for structural applications and is already in the market.

The ship building industry is considering metal foam applications concerning weight reduction and distribution, to keep upper structures as light as possible, to increase ship stability, and as a consequence, to increase ship load capacity. Foaming aluminum expands like a sponge and bonds to steel. This could cut the weight of cargo ships by as much as 30%, reducing their fuel consumption and emissions.

Lightweight ships mean more payload, less trips, and therefore less fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. This is one of the major advantages for the shipping companies. Researchers from Fraunhofer Institute for Machine Tools and Forming Technology in Chemnitz, Germany, experimented with an aluminum powder that foams when heated up.

The tests proved the stiffness of the material, which when put under high stress, doesn’t break but only deforms. The advantage as per researchers was - a ship hull can travel through Northern Europe all year round withstanding the ice sheets. This is likely to increase the demand for aluminum foam in the shipping industry.





Competitive Landscape

Key companies in the worldwide aluminum foam industry are creating and bringing new goods to the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them collaborate and cooperate with local businesses and start-up companies.

Key Developments in Aluminum Foam Market:

In March 2024, ERG Aerospace announced its participation in AeroMat 2024, held from March 12th to 14th in Charlotte, NC. The company showcased its Duocel® foam samples and finished aerospace products, highlighting applications in the aerospace industry

In January 2024, Beihai Composite Materials introduced a new “blowing” process for manufacturing aluminum foam, aiming to enhance sound absorption and environmental benefits for applications like sound barriers.

Key Players in Aluminum Foam Market

Beihai Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

Composite Materials Ltd.

Cymat Technologies Ltd.

American Elements Corporation

ERG Aerospace Corp.

Hollomet GmbH

Pohltec Metalfoam GmbH

VIM Technology Ltd

Nanoshel LLC

Aluinvent Ltd.

Havel Metal Foam GmbH Himalayan

Radcom Packaging Private Limited

Global Aluminum Foam Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

The aluminum foam market is categorized into different product types, including open-cell foam, closed-cell foam, and others.

By Application Type:

In terms of application, aluminum foam is used in various sectors such as energy absorption, heat exchangers, damping structures, filtration, insulation, and other applications.

By End-Use Industry:

The market also sees demand from several end-use industries, including automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, building & construction, chemical industries, and other industrial sectors.

By Region:

Key Countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa are covered.

