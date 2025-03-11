Liquid Filtration Market Research Report 2025: Emerging Trends, Competitive Strategies, Industry Analysis and Growth Opportunities to 2029 & 2034

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Filtration Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. North America was the largest region in the liquid filtration market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the liquid filtration market report during the forecast period.



The liquid filtration market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $3.5 billion in 2024 to $3.73 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial growth, stringent environmental regulations, water scarcity concerns, health and safety standards, pharmaceutical manufacturing needs, oil and gas exploration.







The liquid filtration market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.03 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing awareness of filtration benefits, waste management, rising population and urbanization, renewable energy development, rapid industrialization in emerging markets, focus on clean energy, circular economy initiatives. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, customization and specialization, adoption of IoT and automation, increasing demand for membrane filtration, globalization and market expansion, focus on energy efficiency.



The liquid filtration market is anticipated to surge due to escalating urbanization and industrialization. Notably, in 2021, 56.5% of the global population resided in urban areas, projected to rise to 68% by 2050 according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Concurrently, industrial production in the United States rose by 0.2% annually in April 2023, as reported by Trading Economics. These trends significantly drive the liquid filtration market growth.



An increase in the pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to drive the growth of the liquid filtration market in the coming years. For example, in July 2024, the Department of Health and Social Care, a UK-based government agency, reported that in 2022, the business enterprise sector invested £9 billion in pharmaceutical R&D, representing 0.36% of the UK's GDP. This investment accounted for 18% of all R&D conducted by UK businesses, making pharmaceutical R&D the largest contributor among all product categories. Consequently, the growth of the pharmaceutical sector is propelling the liquid filtration market forward.



Technological advancements represent a prominent trend shaping the liquid filtration market. Major players in the liquid filtration market focus on product development, particularly high-efficiency filtration solutions, to gain a competitive edge.

1) by Filter Media: Woven; Nonwoven; Mesh

2) by Fabric Material Type: Cotton; Polymer; Wool; Linen; Glass Fiber; Metals; Rayon; Other Materials

3) by End-User: Municipal Treatment; Industrial Treatment



1) by Woven: Woven Fabrics; Woven Wire Cloth

2) by Nonwoven: Nonwoven Fabrics; Melt-Blown Nonwoven Materials

3) by Mesh: Stainless Steel Mesh; Nylon Mesh; Polyester Mesh



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

