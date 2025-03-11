Liquid Filtration Market Research Report 2025: Emerging Trends, Competitive Strategies, Industry Analysis and Growth Opportunities to 2029 & 2034

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Filtration Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. North America was the largest region in the liquid filtration market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the liquid filtration market report during the forecast period.
The liquid filtration market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $3.5 billion in 2024 to $3.73 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial growth, stringent environmental regulations, water scarcity concerns, health and safety standards, pharmaceutical manufacturing needs, oil and gas exploration.
The liquid filtration market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.03 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing awareness of filtration benefits, waste management, rising population and urbanization, renewable energy development, rapid industrialization in emerging markets, focus on clean energy, circular economy initiatives. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, customization and specialization, adoption of IoT and automation, increasing demand for membrane filtration, globalization and market expansion, focus on energy efficiency.
The liquid filtration market is anticipated to surge due to escalating urbanization and industrialization. Notably, in 2021, 56.5% of the global population resided in urban areas, projected to rise to 68% by 2050 according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Concurrently, industrial production in the United States rose by 0.2% annually in April 2023, as reported by Trading Economics. These trends significantly drive the liquid filtration market growth.
An increase in the pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to drive the growth of the liquid filtration market in the coming years. For example, in July 2024, the Department of Health and Social Care, a UK-based government agency, reported that in 2022, the business enterprise sector invested £9 billion in pharmaceutical R&D, representing 0.36% of the UK's GDP. This investment accounted for 18% of all R&D conducted by UK businesses, making pharmaceutical R&D the largest contributor among all product categories. Consequently, the growth of the pharmaceutical sector is propelling the liquid filtration market forward.
Technological advancements represent a prominent trend shaping the liquid filtration market. Major players in the liquid filtration market focus on product development, particularly high-efficiency filtration solutions, to gain a competitive edge.
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
1) by Filter Media: Woven; Nonwoven; Mesh
2) by Fabric Material Type: Cotton; Polymer; Wool; Linen; Glass Fiber; Metals; Rayon; Other Materials
3) by End-User: Municipal Treatment; Industrial Treatment
Subsegments:
1) by Woven: Woven Fabrics; Woven Wire Cloth
2) by Nonwoven: Nonwoven Fabrics; Melt-Blown Nonwoven Materials
3) by Mesh: Stainless Steel Mesh; Nylon Mesh; Polyester Mesh
Key Companies Profiled: Clear Edge Filtration Inc.; 3M Company; American Fabric Filter Company; Berry Global Inc.; Donaldson Company Inc.
Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa
Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain
Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.
Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.73 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$5.03 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Some of the major companies featured in this Liquid Filtration market report include:
- Clear Edge Filtration Inc.
- 3M Company
- American Fabric Filter Company
- Berry Global Inc.
- Donaldson Company Inc.
- Eagle Nonwovens Inc.
- Fibertex Nonwovens A/S
- Freudenberg Filtration Technologies GmbH & Co. KG
- Gebr. Kufferath AG
- Kimberly-Clark Lever Private Limited
- Lydall Inc.
- Sandler AG
- Sefar AG
- Valmet Technologies Private Limited
- Amiad Water Systems Ltd.
- ANDRITZ Ltd.
- Boll Filter Corporation
- Bwf Tec India Private Limited
- The Camfil Group
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Eaton Corporation
- ErtelAlsop LLC
- Filter Products Company
- Filtermist International Ltd.
- MAHLE GmbH
- Graver Technologies LLC
- GVS Group Ltd.
- Hengst SE
- Krone Filter Solutions GmbH
- LNS Filtration Inc.
- Filterwerk Mann+Hummel GmbH
- Meissner Corp.
- Merck Co. & KGaA
- Pall Corporation
- Porvair PLC
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
- UFI Filters S.p.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6pywk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment