Trends Shaping the Marine Interiors Industry, 2025-2029 & 2034 - Smart Ship Technologies and Sustainable Innovations Leading the Way

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Interiors Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. Europe was the largest region in the marine interiors market share in 2024.



The marine interiors market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $4.18 billion in 2024 to $4.72 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to luxury yacht market growth, focus on passenger comfort, demand for lightweight materials, expansion of commercial shipping, cultural and regional influences.







The marine interiors market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.38 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise of expedition cruises, focus on sustainable materials, integration of biophilic design, customization for specialty vessels, health and safety measures. Major trends in the forecast period include focus on digitalization, use of virtual and augmented reality in design, renovation and retrofitting projects, development of antimicrobial materials, advancements in smart ship technologies.



The rising demand for cruise ships is anticipated to boost the growth of the marine interior market in the coming years. For example, in 2023, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), a trade organization for the cruise industry in the US, announced that its member cruise lines plan to launch 44 new ships between 2023 and 2028. Consequently, the increasing demand for cruise ships is driving the expansion of the marine interior market.



A surge in global travel is poised to drive substantial growth in the marine interiors market. Notably, the United Nations World Tourism Organization reported a significant surge, with an estimated 235 million tourists traveling internationally in the initial three months of May 2023, more than double the figures from 2022. Hence, the escalating global travel trend directly impacts the marine interiors market.



Leading companies in the marine interiors sector are introducing innovative modules like the 'Concept Box' to elevate client engagement and innovation. Launched in June 2023, this module, empowered by AI, assists clients in the early phases of interior concept and design. It allows categorization of design concepts by ship and area, facilitating precise exploration of ideas. Through text inputs, clients can articulate design visions and receive real-time, visually captivating design renders, reinforcing Trimline's pioneering status in marine interior outfitting.



Notable players in the marine interiors market are introducing specialized cooling systems, such as marine air conditioners, tailored for small domestic vessels' needs. In November 2023, Daikin MR Engineering, a Japan-based climate control solutions provider for maritime, launched the 'Cabin Partner,' a small marine air conditioner model. This air-cooled system, utilizing the eco-friendly refrigerant R32, adjusts cabin temperature, humidity levels, audio systems, and lighting based on data from sensors, catering precisely to ships' conditions.



In March 2023, Onboard Interiors, a comprehensive interior design firm based in the US, successfully acquired Hood Marine Canvas for an undisclosed sum. This strategic move by Onboard Interiors was intended to merge interior and exterior services, creating a unified platform to provide customers with a seamless, all-inclusive experience. Hood Marine Canvas, a renowned marine fabricator based in the UK, specializes in top-tier canvas work, particularly excelling in sailboat projects. The acquisition solidifies Onboard Interiors' capacity to offer comprehensive solutions spanning both interior and exterior design within the marine industry.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) by Product: Ceiling and Wall Panels; Lighting; Furniture; Galleys and Pantries; Other Products

2) by Ship Type: Commercial; Defense

3) by Material: Aluminum; Steel; Joinery; Composites; Other Materials

4) by Installation: New; Retrofit

5) by Application: Public Area; Passenger Area; Crew Area; Utility Area; Combatant Vessels



Subsegments:



1) by Ceiling and Wall Panels: Acoustic Panels; Decorative Wall Panels; Insulation Panels

2) by Lighting: Ambient Lighting; Task Lighting; Decorative Lighting

3) by Furniture: Seating Solutions; Tables and Desks; Storage Units

4) by Galleys and Pantries: Kitchen Equipment; Storage Solutions; Countertops and Surfaces

5) by Other Products: Flooring Solutions; Window Treatments; Decor and Accessories



Key Companies Profiled: R&M International GmbH; ALMACO Group Inc.; Precetti Inc.; Kaefer Isoliertechnik GmbH & Co. KG; Marine Interiors S.p.A.



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Marine Interiors market report include:

R&M International GmbH

ALMACO Group Inc.

Precetti Inc.

Kaefer Isoliertechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Marine Interiors S.p.A.

Mivan Marine Ltd.

Oy Lautex Ab

Bolidt Kunststoftoepassingen B.V.

Forbo Flooring Systems GmbH

Tillberg Design of Sweden AB

Aros Marine AS

NORAC AS

Bourne Group Limited

AISTER S.L.

YSA Design AS

Trimline Limited

A. Steadman & Son Limited

CDF Industries LLC

Dansk Wilton A/S

Desso Marine B.V.

Fincantieri S.p.A.

GTF Freese GmbH

H. Henriksen AS

Havelock Europa PLC

Heinen & Hopman Engineering BV

Karmoy Winch AS

Lufthansa Technik AG

MML Marine Ltd.

Ocean Group Inc.

P+S Werften GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xqo6cf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment