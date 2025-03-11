Carports Market To Reach USD 3.1 Bn by 2032, CAGR 7.56% | Carolina Carports, Alucarports, The Shed Company.

Dublin, , March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMR Market Reports is pleased to announce the publication of its latest report, Carports Market. This in-depth analysis shows that the Global Carports Market, valued at USD 1.61 Billion in 2023, is set for substantial growth and is projected to reach USD 3.1 Billion by 2032. This anticipated expansion reflects a strong CAGR of 7.56% from 2024 to 2032.

The global rise in urbanization is driving demand for metal carports, valued for affordability, customization, and functionality. Increasing home improvement trends and outdoor living preferences further boost market growth. Government initiatives promoting sustainable materials enhance adoption, as metal carports, often made from recycled materials, attract eco-conscious consumers seeking durable solutions.

Key Industry Insights –

Driver Increasing Need for Protection Against Climate Change and Unpredictable Weather Patterns

The increasing need for protection against climate change and unpredictable weather is driving demand for metal carports. Frequent storms, hail, and heavy rains have made protective outdoor structures essential, with NOAA reporting a rise in extreme weather events. Additionally, metal carports are cost-effective and low-maintenance, with steel prices dropping 5% over five years (BLS). Their easy installation makes them an affordable choice for homeowners and businesses. The DIY trend further fuels market growth, as 45% of U.S. homeowners engaged in DIY projects in 2021 (NAHB). This rising demand highlights metal carports as a practical, durable solution for asset protection.

Restraint

The High Cost of Premium Materials

The high cost of premium materials like stainless steel remains a barrier, with prices rising 8% annually over the past three years (U.S. Federal Reserve). While durable, the expense can deter price-sensitive consumers. Additionally, limited awareness in developing regions slows adoption, as traditional shelters remain more common. Regulatory challenges further hinder market expansion, with strict zoning and building codes complicating permit approvals. According to the International Code Council (ICC), regulatory hurdles have impacted prefab structure adoption in parts of the U.S. and Europe. These factors highlight key restraints that must be addressed for sustained metal carport market growth.

Opportunity

Increasing Popularity of Outdoor Living Areas

The rising trend of multi-functional outdoor spaces is boosting demand for customizable metal carports, which can serve as storage sheds, garden pavilions, or event spaces. Additionally, the surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption presents a key opportunity, with EV-equipped carports gaining popularity. The U.S. Department of Energy reports a 40% increase in EV ownership from 2020 to 2023, driving demand for specialized carports with charging stations. Sustainability trends also favor metal carports, as metal is highly recyclable. Verified Market Reports predicts the eco-friendly prefab structures market will grow 15% annually through 2030, further enhancing market potential.

Challenges

Competition from Alternative Materials Like Fabric and Wood

Competition from alternative materials like fabric and wood remains a key challenge, as consumers in mild climates may prefer lower-cost or aesthetically traditional options. In 2022, fabric-based structures accounted for 20% of carport sales (NAHB). Supply chain disruptions also impact the market, with steel and aluminum shortages delaying production and increasing costs (U.S. Chamber of Commerce). Additionally, advancements in construction methods, such as 3D printing and modular designs, could introduce cost-effective alternatives. However, these innovations also present opportunities for the industry to develop smarter, more efficient, and sustainable metal carport solutions to stay competitive in the evolving market.

Key Players to Watch:

Alucarports (Germany)

Carolina carports (USA)

Carportfabrik (Germany)

Eureka Garages & Sheds (Australia)

Hobbytec (Czech Republic)

Omega Build (UK)

Ranbuild (Australia)

Reynaers (Belgium)

Sepalumic (France)

Stratco (Australia)

The Shed Company (Australia)

Titan Garages and Sheds (Australia)

Other Active Players





Recent Development:

In November 2023, MetalGarage.com, a leading provider of metal garages, carports, and buildings, has expanded its delivery and installation services to over 21 states, including North Carolina, Texas, Florida, and Colorado. With 80+ years of combined industry experience, the company continues its growth, offering high-quality structures with a 20-year paint warranty and fast installation.

In October 2023, Transition Capital Partners (TCP) has acquired Texwin Metal Buildings, a Texas-based manufacturer and retailer of portable and custom metal buildings. TCP partnered with the management team and Plexus Capital, marking their seventh investment together. Plexus Capital supported the acquisition with debt and an equity co-investment.

Key Segments of Market Report –

By Type

Attached Carports

Custom Carports

Portable Carports

Others

By Material

Steel Carports

Aluminum Carports

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Others





By Region:

North America is expected to lead the carports market throughout the forecast period, particularly the U.S., high vehicle ownership and the need for protection against harsh weather, such as snow and hail, drive the demand for metal carports. In Europe, the shift towards sustainable building materials boosts their popularity as eco-friendly alternatives to traditional garages. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region experiences strong growth due to rapid urbanization and a rising middle class, leading to increased investments in residential and commercial infrastructure. As a result, metal carports are gaining traction as cost-effective and durable solutions for vehicle protection, catering to diverse climatic conditions and evolving consumer preferences across these regions.

