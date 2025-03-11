Dredging Market Analysis, Size and Growth Outlook 2025-2029 & 2034 - Rising Global Trade and Energy Sector Demand Propel Dredging Market to New Heights

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dredging Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dredging market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $12.84 billion in 2024 to $13.28 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to early port development, coastal protection initiatives, canal construction, mining and material extraction, river and waterway maintenance.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dredging market share in 2024.







The dredging market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $15.89 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to government infrastructure spending, tourism and recreation investments, remediation and waste management, trade route expansion, global infrastructure projects. Major trends in the forecast period include port expansion and maintenance, coastal protection and climate change, infrastructure development, river restoration and flood management.



The growing seaborne trade is expected to drive the expansion of the dredging market in the coming years. For example, in June 2023, a report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, indicated that maritime trade is projected to grow by 2.4% in 2023. Additionally, from 2024 to 2028, maritime trade is expected to expand at a rate exceeding 2% annually. As a result, the rise in waterborne trade is fueling the growth of the dredging market.



The growing demand in the oil and gas industries is anticipated to drive the growth of the dredging market in the future. For example, in October 2023, the US Energy Information Administration, a federal statistical system for collecting, processing, and disseminating energy data, reported an increase in U.S. crude oil production to 12.4 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2023, up from the record high of 11.7 million b/d in 2022. Additionally, in September 2022, the U.S. consumed an average of 86.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day (Bcf/d), marking the highest annual consumption of natural gas in the U.S. compared to the previous year. Thus, the rising demand in the oil and gas industries is fueling the growth of the dredging market.



Product innovations have become a significant trend gaining traction in the dredging market. For example, in May 2022, Damen Shipyards, a subsidiary of the Netherlands-based Damen Holdings, unveiled its new Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) series, which ranges from 800 m to 5,000 m. These dredgers are noted for their operational efficiency, ease of maintenance, and customization for specific dredging tasks. A distinguishing feature is their use of self-propulsion during the excavation of materials from a borrow area, allowing them to transport the dredged material to the placement site.



Major players in the dredging market are emphasizing product launches, such as dredging pumps, to boost revenues within their sector. For instance, in April 2023, Jiangsu River Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., a China-based manufacturer of river dredging equipment, launched a new dredging pump. This dredge pump is engineered to clear silt from rivers, lakes, and harbors and features an impeller and wear-resistant components, enabling it to handle various materials while maintaining optimal performance. The innovative technology of this product allows for quicker and easier operation in both shallow and deep waters. In comparison to other models, its straightforward setup ensures faster maintenance, requiring less time for repairs or replacements.



In February 2023, J.F. Brennan Company, Inc., a US-based specialty marine contracting firm, acquired the dredging and dewatering division of Infrastructure Alternatives, Inc. (IAI) for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition enables Brennan to offer dewatering, water treatment, and treatability testing services for the first time, thereby enhancing its capabilities in nationwide remediation efforts and improving the quality of waterways and the environment. Infrastructure Alternatives, Inc. (IAI) is a US-based company that provides specialized services focused on environmental remediation, dredging operations, and dewatering solutions.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) by Type: Dipper; Water Injection; Pneumatic; Bed Leveler; Other Types

2) by Application: Trade Activity; Trade Maintenance; Energy Infrastructure; Urban Development; Coastal Protection; Leisure

3) by End User: Oil and Gas Companies; Mining Companies; Renewables; Other End Users



Subsegments:



1) by Dipper: Clamshell Dredgers; Bucket Dredgers

2) by Water Injection: Water Injection Dredgers; Hydraulic Dredgers

3) by Pneumatic: Suction Dredgers; Airlift Dredgers

4) by Bed Leveler: Leveling Dredgers; Grading Dredgers

5) by Other Types: Cutter Suction Dredgers; Auger Dredgers; Trailing Suction Hopper Dredgers



Key Companies Profiled: Royal Boskalis Westminster NV; Van Oord NV; Dredging Environmental and Marine Engineering NV; Jan De Nul NV; Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $15.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Dredging market report include:

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV

Van Oord NV

Dredging Environmental and Marine Engineering NV

Jan De Nul NV

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation

National Marine Dredging Company

Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd.

Penta-Ocean Construction Co. Ltd.

TOA Corporation

Weeks Marine Inc.

Harbour Engineering Company Ltd.

Cottrell Contracting Corporation

Amrut Dredging and Shipping Ltd.

Cashman Dredging Inc.

Callan Marine Ltd.

China Communications Construction Company Limited

China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd.

Manson Construction Co.

Orion Marine Group

CCCC Dredging Company Ltd.

Gulf Cobla LLC

J.F. Brennan Company Inc.

Dredging Corporation of India Limited

Great Lakes Dock and Materials LLC

Royal IHC

Dredging International NV

Dredging and Maritime Management SA

Heinrich Hirdes GmbH

International Seaport Dredging Private Ltd.

Irish Dredging Company Ltd.

Middle East Dredging Company

Mijnster Zand- en Grinthandel BV

Mordraga LLC

Royal Smals BV

