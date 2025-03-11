X4 Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on March 25, 2025

BOSTON, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 and provide corporate updates on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-267-6316 from the United States or 1-203-518-9783 internationally, followed by the conference ID: X4PHARMA. The live webcast will be accessible through the investor relations section of X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at www.x4pharma.com. Following the conclusion of the call, a webcast replay will be available on the website.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 is delivering progress for patients by developing and commercializing innovative therapies for those with rare diseases of the immune system and significant unmet needs. Leveraging expertise in CXCR4 and immune system biology, X4 has successfully developed mavorixafor, an orally available CXCR4 antagonist that is currently being marketed in the U.S. as XOLREMDI® in its first indication. The company is also evaluating additional uses of mavorixafor and is conducting a global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (4WARD) in people with certain chronic neutropenic disorders. X4 is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.

Investor Contact:

Daniel Ferry

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 430-7576

X4 Media Contact:

Rhiannon Jeselonis

Ten Bridge Communications

rhiannon@tenbridgecommunications.com