ACV Announces Transfer of Listing of Common Stock to the New York Stock Exchange

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), a leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, announced today that it will transfer the listing and trading of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”).

ACV’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE on March 24, 2025, and will continue to be traded under its current ticker symbol “ACVA.” ACV’s common stock is expected to continue to trade on Nasdaq until the close of the market on March 21, 2025.

“We are excited to announce the transfer of our company’s stock listing to the NYSE, which represents another step in our journey as a public company,” said Bill Zerella, CFO of ACV. “We believe the NYSE's market infrastructure and global visibility will strengthen our position and expand our reach to stockholders.”

“We are pleased to welcome ACV to our community of listed companies,” said Chris Taylor, Chief Development Officer, New York Stock Exchange. “We look forward to working with the company for years to come, as it takes advantage of the visibility and liquidity that the NYSE uniquely provides.”

About ACV Auctions

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable. ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, ACV MAX, True360, and ClearCar.

For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com .

Investor Contact:

Tim Fox

tfox@acvauctions.com