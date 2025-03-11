AVID Partners with Super League to Launch Educational Experience on Roblox Focused on Executive Function and Durable Skills

Funded by a grant from the Roblox Community Fund, AVID’s Creator Planet integrates with key educational standards and includes free classroom resources for teachers and students

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), a leader in closing the opportunity gap for students, and Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leader in redefining the gaming industry as a media channel, announce the launch of AVID Creator Planet, an educational adventure on Roblox designed for students ages 13+ to learn valuable executive function and durable skills in and out of the classroom.

Funded by a grant from the Roblox Community Fund , AVID Creator Planet focuses on practicing durable skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, collaboration, and communication. Each phase – from planning and construction to adaptation and evaluation – challenges learners to apply these principles in dynamic and interactive scenarios. To bring the AVID Creator Planet learning experience into the classroom, AVID has created a full suite of free resources around the game in AVID Open Access , including step-by-step lessons and all the resources necessary for teachers and students.

Set in Equinova, an extraterrestrial planet, Roblox users learn durable skills and practice engineering design through building challenges that use a variety of materials to construct towers, bridges, and ramps, and have problem-solving skills tested through sudden "remixes" like meteor strikes and dust storms. Users can partner with friends to compete against other teams, learning teamwork skills along the way. AVID Creator Planet incorporates design thinking principles, and the narrative emphasizes leading with empathy – encouraging students to “Build for a Better Tomorrow.”

Super League’s award-winning Roblox development studio has been creating in the education space on the platform since 2020, launching custom worlds for education and non-profit partners and integrating educational components into multiple Roblox experiences for IP owners.

“Super League is committed to making immersive experiences that are not only entertaining but also educational – making the time young people spend in virtual worlds more beneficial to their development,” said Super League Chair and CEO Ann Hand. “We are honored to support AVID’s mission to ensure students in the academic middle are college and career ready and bring incredible learning content to Roblox’s community of 85M+ daily users."

“Projects like AVID Creator Planet check all the boxes for educational experiences and content we look to make available to eager learners on Roblox. Creator Planet leans into signature Roblox learning advantages – immersive 3D environments, realistic behaviors of objects and materials, and most importantly, the kind of teamwork multiplayer, real-time collaboration makes possible,” said Roblox VP of Education Rebecca Kantar. “AVID’s deep roots in schools will benefit learners ready to engage in deeper learning, problem-solving, and creating with peers, just as engineers do.”

AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a national nonprofit that supports hundreds of thousands of schools and educators and serves millions of students, preparing them for success in college, career, and life. For more information about AVID, please visit www.AVID.org .

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining the gaming industry as a media channel for global brands. As a leading end-to-end immersive content partner, Super League enables marketers, advertisers, and IP owners to reach massive audiences through creativity, innovation, and gameplay within the world’s largest immersive platforms. Boasting an award-winning development studio, a vast community of native creators, and a proprietary suite of tools that maximize user engagement, Super League is a one-of-a-kind holistic solutions provider. Whether a partner is focused on building a world-class creative experience, achieving a lift in brand awareness, inspiring deeper customer loyalty, or finding new sources of revenue, Super League is at the forefront – always pioneering within immersive worlds. For more information, visit superleague.com .

