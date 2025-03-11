North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office Successfully Goes Live with Sagitec’s Modernized Pension Administration System

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office (RIO) in partnership with Sagitec, a leader in pension administration software solutions, successfully launched a modernized Pension Administration System (PAS) for the state’s Teachers’ Fund for Retirement (TFFR). This marks a significant milestone in a pension modernization project, which sought to enhance platform efficiency, security, and service for TFFR’s more than 25,000 active, inactive, and retired members.

TFFR’s legacy solution was first deployed in 2005 as a client-server application. RIO pursued a PAS modernization project to better support and maintain key activities, such as payroll reporting, contributions accounting, benefits calculations, tax processing, reporting, and integration capabilities. Neospin™, Sagitec’s pension administration platform, provides TFFR with a full implementation of a modern, scalable solution that automates processes, improves data accuracy, and enhances the member and employer experience.

“The successful launch of our new pension administration system is a significant milestone for North Dakota’s Teachers’ Fund for Retirement, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our members and business partners,” said Chad Roberts, RIO’s Deputy Executive Director / Chief Retirement Officer. “With Neospin, our retirement services division can now provide faster, more secure, and more personalized service while improving efficiency across our operations.”

This new PAS features upgraded member and employer self-service portals, enhancing security and streamlining workflows for administrators and members. Neospin improves efficiency by automating processes and ensuring compliance through robust internal controls. It eliminates the need for custom application maintenance, reducing long-term costs and mitigating risks by ensuring data accuracy, security, and compliance with regulatory standards.

“The successful go-live marks an important step in the modernizing pension administration project,” said Subodh Murthi, Pension Managing Director at Sagitec. “This implementation delivers enhanced efficiency, security, and member engagement, ensuring that the Teachers’ Fund for Retirement can seamlessly serve North Dakota’s educators now and in the future. We are proud to partner with the North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office to deliver a scalable, future-ready solution.”

With the successful go-live of Neospin in February 2025, TFFR transitioned to a modern pension administration system hosted on Microsoft Azure Cloud. This solution ensures that RIO can continue to meet the needs of TFFR’s members effectively today and tomorrow.

