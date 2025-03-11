Enphase Energy Launches Next-Generation IQ EV Charger across Europe

FREMONT, Calif., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced production shipments of its newest electric vehicle (EV) charger, the IQ® EV Charger 2, in 14 European markets. The IQ EV Charger 2 is a smart charger designed to work seamlessly with Enphase solar and battery systems or as a powerful standalone charger. With advanced energy management features, the charger empowers homeowners to maximize solar self-consumption, lower energy costs, and enjoy a smart, efficient EV charging experience.

The IQ EV Charger 2 is now available in Norway, Germany, the United Kingdom (UK), France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. The charger’s top features include:

Charge with solar: The IQ EV Charger 2 intelligently prioritizes surplus solar energy for EV charging, maximizing clean energy use. With automatic phase switching between three-phase and single-phase modes, it can begin charging with as little as 1.38 kW of solar production — helping homeowners reduce electricity costs and increase sustainability.

The IQ EV Charger 2 intelligently prioritizes surplus solar energy for EV charging, maximizing clean energy use. With automatic phase switching between three-phase and single-phase modes, it can begin charging with as little as 1.38 kW of solar production — helping homeowners reduce electricity costs and increase sustainability. AI Optimization: Powered by advanced forecasting algorithms and real-time electricity rate data, the charger intelligently selects the most economical energy source — solar, battery, or grid.

Powered by advanced forecasting algorithms and real-time electricity rate data, the charger intelligently selects the most economical energy source — solar, battery, or grid. Built-in intelligence: Smart capabilities include goal-based charging , dynamic load balancing, and a certified MID energy meter for accurate energy tracking and reimbursement — ideal for home and fleet applications.

Smart capabilities include goal-based charging dynamic load balancing, and a certified MID energy meter for accurate energy tracking and reimbursement — ideal for home and fleet applications. Future-ready bidirectional charging: The IQ EV Charger 2 is equipped with built-in hardware and software to support AC bidirectional charging. While availability depends on EV compatibility, standards, and regional certifications, this feature is designed to enable vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration — empowering homeowners with resilience and flexibility.

"As EV adoption continues to rise, consumers are seeking intelligent solutions for efficient home charging without driving up energy costs," said Wesley van den Enk, director at Hydro Solar B.V., an installer of Enphase products in the Netherlands. "Enphase’s new IQ EV Charger not only optimizes cost savings across all tariffs but also integrates seamlessly with Enphase home energy systems, empowering homeowners to maximize solar for EV charging and minimize their carbon footprint."

The IQ EV Charger 2 is designed for high performance and long-term reliability. Available in both socketed and tethered variants, it features a rugged Type-2 connector that is fully compatible with the majority of EVs sold in Europe. With configurable power levels up to 32 A per phase, the charger supports both single-phase and three-phase wiring from the same hardware — simplifying logistics and reducing inventory complexity. Installation is fast and efficient, featuring a 7.5-meter cable for added flexibility and a streamlined, sub-10-minute setup process that minimizes labor time and installation cost.

The IQ EV Charger 2 is housed in an IP55-rated enclosure, making it weatherproof and safe for both indoor and outdoor installations. Engineered to the highest standards, the charger is safety certified by TÜV Rheinland, with MID certification by NMI, and includes additional market-specific certifications to meet regional compliance requirements. All chargers activated in select European countries come backed by an industry-leading five-year warranty and 24/7 customer support from Enphase — ensuring long-term reliability and exceptional peace of mind.

“We’re excited to begin rolling out the new IQ EV Charger to our customers,” said Mickaël Garcia, general manager of NRJ Ingénierie, an installer of Enphase products in France. “The integration with the Enphase App will allow homeowners to manage their energy use and vehicle charging around the clock, ensuring their vehicles are ready to go when they need them.”

“Consumers are looking for efficient home charging solutions as EV adoption increases,” said Theo Schmalbruch at Theo Tec GmbH, an installer of Enphase products in Germany. “The new IQ EV Charger from Enphase comes at a time when customizable power options are a high priority for homeowners. With this EV charger, our customers can manage their energy consumption and ensure their vehicles are charged when they need them.”

“We're thrilled to expand our total home energy management solutions with our IQ EV Charger 2 across Europe, creating a comprehensive offering for both installers and homeowners,” said Jayant Somani, senior vice president of the digital business unit at Enphase Energy. “By choosing Enphase, homeowners can have confidence they’re investing in top-quality, innovative products designed to meet their energy needs.”

To learn more about Enphase’s IQ EV Charger 2 in Europe, visit the websites for Norway, Germany, UK, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland (German, French, Italian), Austria, Belgium (French, Dutch), Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power — and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 80.0 million microinverters, and approximately 4.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

