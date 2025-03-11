Storr Group Broadens Investment Team with Three Key Hires

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Storr Group, an operational private equity firm specializing in high-growth essential services businesses, has strengthened its investment team with the addition of three key professionals in 2024: Michael Thomas, Bennett Leveillee, and Mariana Repsold. These strategic hires underscore Storr Group’s commitment to expanding its investment capabilities and delivering exceptional value to its portfolio companies and LPs.

Michael Thomas has more than seven years of experience in middle-market private equity and investment banking. Previously, he was on the investment team at Emko Capital, an operationally-oriented private equity firm investing in industrial, manufacturing, aerospace, and infrastructure businesses. Prior to Emko, Michael worked for Alvarez and Marsal Capital, where he invested institutional capital alongside entrepreneurs across a variety of industries. Michael began his career at Deutsche Bank, where he was an investment banker in the Technology, Media, and Telecom group. Michael earned an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor’s degree from Duke University.

Bennett Leveillee has over seven years of experience in lower-middle-market private equity and investment banking. Prior to joining Storr, he was a Senior Associate at Inverness Graham, an operationally-orientated private equity firm, where he evaluated and executed buy-and-build investment strategies across business services, technology-enabled services, and manufacturing. Bennett began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst at Clearsight Advisors, where he worked on a variety of M&A transactions for business and technology-enabled services companies. Bennett earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor’s in Finance from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Mariana Repsold has seven years of experience in middle-market private equity and investment banking. Previously, she was on the investment team at One Equity Partners, a $10bn+ private equity firm that is focused on transformational combinations in the industrials, healthcare, and Technology sectors – where she worked hand-in-hand with portfolio company management to achieve growth through organic initiatives and strategic M&A. Prior to One Equity, Mariana was an Investment Banker at Bank of America, where she worked on M&A and capital markets transactions across a variety of industries. Mariana holds a Bachelor of Science from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“Expanding our investment team with top-tier talent like Michael, Bennett, and Mariana, positions Storr Group for continued success in identifying, acquiring, and growing exceptional service platforms,” said Fraser Ramseyer, Chairman, Founder, and CEO at Storr Group. “Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our strategy and create long-term value for our investors and partners.”

