mophie to Power Oracle Red Bull Racing with multi-year Partnership





SALT LAKE CITY, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a leader in portable power solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with the Oracle Red Bull Racing team for the 2025 Formula 1 season and beyond. As an official team supplier, mophie will provide the entire race team with premium portable power solutions to ensure they stay charged and connected throughout the season, whether on the track or traveling around the globe. The partnership promises to bring fans even closer to the team, with mophie and Oracle Red Bull Racing collaborating on a range of co-branded products that will be available for purchase on mophie.com, redbullshop.com, and select retailers worldwide.

In addition, mophie will introduce Limited-Edition drops of selected race-specific portable power products, that will take inspiration from some of the Team’s favourite stops around the world. With limited numbers available, these highly collectible items are sure to become must-haves for racing fans.

Ross McInnes, General Manager of mophie ANZ, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying: "This is a pivotal partnership for mophie. We are thrilled to work with a team as dynamic as Oracle Red Bull Racing and look forward to bringing our collaborative range of products to fans around the globe. The limited-edition series of destination-inspired portable power products is an exciting initiative that reflects our shared passion for innovation and performance."

Brad Bricknell, Marketing Director of mophie ANZ, added: "Formula 1 represents innovation, precision, and pushing the limits—values that perfectly align with mophie. We're proud to power Oracle Red Bull Racing as they travel and compete around the world. With this partnership, we are bringing mophie’s premium portable power solutions into the hands of one of the best F1 teams in the world, helping them stay charged wherever their schedule takes them."

Christian Horner, Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, commented:

"The Formula 1 season is an intense journey across the globe, and having the right equipment makes a big difference. We're excited to have mophie on board, providing our team with portable power solutions that help us stay connected and prepared, whether we’re at the track or traveling between races. This collaboration is more than just products—it’s about keeping us charged up for victory."

This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both mophie and Oracle Red Bull Racing. As they head into the 2025 season together, fans can expect exclusive insider content, exciting co-branded product drops, and an overall electrifying collaboration that celebrates the intersection of technology, speed and performance.

About mophie:

mophie is a leader in portable power solutions. Renowned for innovative design and high-quality products, mophie offers a range of portable batteries, charging cases, and accessories that enable users to communicate, create, and consume content without interruption. With ultra-fast and reliable charging, our sleek, stylish devices seamlessly integrate into any lifestyle, allowing individuals to move freely and confidently without being tethered to an outlet. Empowering users to stay connected wherever they are, mophie is committed to enhancing the mobile experience.

About Oracle Red Bull Racing:

Since its Formula 1 debut in 2005, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been driven by a simple mission: to win and do it differently. Founded on the vision of Red Bull’s Dietrich Mateschitz to shake up the F1 landscape, the team embodies the adventurous spirit of grand prix racing’s golden age. Renowned for innovation and excellence, the team boasts multiple World Championships and continues to set the standard in motorsport.

