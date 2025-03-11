Full House Resorts Announces New Leadership for Chamonix Casino Hotel

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) today announced the appointment of Brandon Lenssen as Vice President and General Manager of Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, subject to customary gaming approvals.

Mr. Lenssen brings nearly three decades of experience in the gaming industry to Chamonix. Most recently, Mr. Lenssen served as Vice President and General Manager for Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), where he helped casinos leverage data-driven strategies to improve game performance, marketing and player engagement. Prior to that, he spent five years as Vice President and General Manager of Bally’s Black Hawk, where he oversaw three casino properties serving the Denver metropolitan area. While at Bally’s, he successfully worked with regulators and slot system providers to integrate a seamless TITO ticketing solution across multiple casino licenses – an initiative that significantly improved customer convenience and operational efficiency.

Mr. Lenssen also held roles at VizExplorer, where he specialized in gaming analytics, and Isle Casino Black Hawk, where he served as its Senior Director of Casino Operations.

“I’m excited to join the Chamonix team and contribute to its vision of delivering a seamless, world-class gaming experience,” said Lenssen. “Chamonix Casino Hotel is setting a new standard in Colorado, and I look forward to implementing creative solutions that enhance efficiency, improve the guest experience, and maximize the casino’s potential. By leveraging data-driven strategies and operational expertise, we will drive meaningful improvements that position Chamonix as the premier destination in Colorado.”

In connection with his hiring, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors (the “Compensation Committee”) approved a grant of an inducement equity award of 24,213 restricted shares to Mr. Lenssen. Subject to his continuing service through the vesting dates, one-third of the total number of shares granted will vest on each of March 10, 2026, 2027, and 2028, the anniversary dates of Mr. Lenssen’s commencement of employment and the grant of restricted shares. The award was granted outside of the Company’s 2015 Equity Incentive Plan and was approved by the Compensation Committee in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a material inducement to Mr. Lenssen’s entry into employment with the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain statements by us and our officers that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “future,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Such risks include, without limitation, dependence on existing management, competition, uncertainties over the development and success of our acquisition and expansion projects, the financial performance of our finished projects and renovations, general macroeconomic conditions, legal risks, and regulatory and business conditions in the gaming industry. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and our other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

About Full House Resorts, Inc.

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. Our properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Chamonix Casino Hotel and Bronco Billy’s Casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. For further information, please visit www.fullhouseresorts.com.

Contact:

Lewis Fanger, Chief Financial Officer

Full House Resorts, Inc.

702-221-7800

www.fullhouseresorts.com