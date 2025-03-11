Richtech Robotics to Showcase AI-Driven Service Automation at ProWein 2025, Signaling Strategic Global Expansion

AI-driven service robotics company announces global expansion with participation at international wine and spirits trade fair, taking place March 16-18 in Düsseldorf, Germany

Las Vegas, NV, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or the “Company”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, announces that it will be exhibiting at ProWein 2025, taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany on March 16-18, 2025. The Company will be at Hall 5, Booth 5E46 showcasing its robotics solutions for the wine and spirits industry. Richtech Robotics’ participation marks the Company’s plans for global expansion.

On display will be Richtech Robotics’ Scorpion service solution. As an AI-powered robot arm platform, Scorpion can offer bartending services, including guided wine tastings and crafting cocktails based on mood and preference. The robot utilizes NVIDIA AI technology to interact with customers, provide personalized recommendations, adapt to changes in its environment, and learn and replicate a variety of tasks similarly to how humans do, with high levels of precision and accuracy.

“We believe our product will transform the wine and spirits industry and presenting it at one of the world’s largest industry events is a valuable opportunity for Richtech Robotics,” said Matt Casella, President of Richtech Robotics. “Like the U.S., Europe faces challenges in the food and beverage sector—such as labor shortages—driving increased demand for robotic automation. Expanding internationally marks a significant milestone in our company’s growth, and we look forward to showcasing our solutions to potential partners shaping the industry’s future.”

At ProWein, Scorpion will be serving five liquors and five wines, providing comprehensive product information and engaging in customer interactions akin to a traditional sommelier-led tasting. This demonstration is expected to highlight the platform's ability to deliver entertaining, personalized service, reflecting the sophisticated demands of the modern wine and spirits market.

The Company has deployed over 300 robot solutions across the U.S. including restaurants, retail stores, hotels, healthcare facilities, casinos, senior living homes, and factories. Current clients include, Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field, Golden Corral, Hilton, Sodexo, Boyd Gaming, and more.

ProWein 2025 is the only trade fair for wines and spirits that extensively covers the entire global market. Over 5,200 exhibitors from over 60 countries and 47,000 visitors are expected at the event. For more information about ProWein 2025, visit the event’s website.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Richtech Robotics’ participation in ProWein 2025, Richtech Robotics’ plans for international expansion and the performance of Richtech Robotics’ products.

These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to Richtech Robotics’ ability to exhibit at Prowein 2024, Richtech Robotics’ ability to expand internationally and the ability of Richtech Robotics’ products to meet the demands of the wine and spirits market. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025, the IPO registration statement and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics’ business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

