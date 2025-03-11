Molecular Infectious Disease Testing Market Report 2025-2029 - Multiplex Testing Leads with High Efficiency and Cost Savings

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Infectious Disease Testing Market by Product & Service (Kits, Instruments), Type (Singleplex, Multiplex), Test Type (Lab, PoC), Disease (STD, Flu, GI, HAI), Technology (PCR, NGS), End User (Diagnostic Labs, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The molecular infectious disease testing market is projected to reach USD 17.78 billion in 2029 from an estimated value of USD 9.37 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

This report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall molecular infectious disease testing market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Rapid advancements in molecular diagnostic technologies are the main driving force in the molecular infectious disease testing market. Advancements in PCR, next-generation sequencing, and other technologies enhance test accuracy, speed of completion, and efficiency, making them more accessible at lower costs.

Moreover, market players continue to develop high-end automated diagnostic platforms which further improves the workflow and increases diagnostic capabilities. This leads to accurate and timely diagnosis of infectious diseases, improved patient results, and improved surveillance of newly emerging pathogens. Through this, providers can make timely decisions, increasing the adoption rate of molecular diagnostics for infectious disease testing.



Laboratory tests segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the molecular infectious disease testing market, by test type, during the forecast period



Based on test type, the molecular infectious disease testing market can be divided into laboratory tests and point of care tests. Laboratory tests are the fastest-growing segment by test type in the molecular infectious disease testing market because of their high accuracy, scalability, and ability to handle all types of pathogens. These tests, including PCR and sequencing-based diagnostics, are widely used in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories for their precision in discovering infections.



With the advances in laboratory automation and high-throughput technologies, turnaround times have decreased significantly, thereby making the laboratory-based molecular tests very efficient. Moreover, the need for extensive diagnostic panels that allow detection of multiple infections in one test further enhances the preference for laboratory-based solutions. With high reliability and the capability to address complex diagnostic needs, laboratory tests are the preferred solution for healthcare providers.



Multiplex testing segment accounted for the largest market share in the molecular infectious disease testing market, by type, in 2023



Based on type, the molecular infectious disease testing market is bifurcated into singleplex testing and multiplex testing. The multiplex testing segment leads the molecular infectious disease testing market due to the capability of its ability to perform multiple tests for detecting and differentiating several pathogens in a single test. This efficiency cuts down time, costs, and resources for diagnosis, thus becoming one of the most preferred options by healthcare providers. All these factors together with the rise in co-infections, necessity for thorough diagnosis solutions, and demand for timely and accurate results have increased the multiplex testing market. In addition, new technology improvements include greater assay sensitivity and the introduction of user-friendly platforms that support widespread use of multiplex testing in hospitals and diagnostic labs.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing market for molecular infectious disease testing



The worldwide market for molecular infectious disease testing is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the GCC countries. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing significant growth in the molecular infectious disease testing market driven by the growing incidence of infectious diseases in the densely populated countries, together with growing awareness of the early detection of diseases, which has created a demand for more advanced diagnostics. Governments and healthcare organizations throughout the region are investing heavily to improve healthcare infrastructure, expand diagnostic capabilities, and support research initiatives. Moreover, growing emphasis on diseases surveillance and outbreak management and rising healthcare spending position Asia Pacific as one of the big contributors to growth in the entire market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Burden of Infectious Diseases Rapid Technological Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Growing Funding for Molecular Testing

Restraints Inconsistent Reimbursement Policies

Opportunities High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Challenges Changing Regulatory Landscape Operational Barriers and Labor Shortage Issues



Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Improved Pathogen-Directed Treatment Through Rapid Syndromic PCR Testing

Case Study 2: Clinical Impact of Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Testing in Children with Acute Gastroenteritis

Case Study 3: Impact of Molecular Point of Care Testing for Group a Streptococcus Pharyngitis

