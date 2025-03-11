Energy and Utilities Analytics Industry Report 2025, Featuring Analysis of Leading Players - Eaton, Salesforce, IBM, SAP, Intel & More

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The energy and utilities analytics market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $3.3 billion in 2024 to $3.84 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing complexity in energy systems, rise in renewable energy adoption, smart grid development, demand response management, efficiency and optimization.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. North America was the largest region in the energy and utilities analytics market share in 2024.







The energy and utilities analytics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.16 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to energy efficiency focus, cybersecurity readiness, enhanced customer engagement, predictive maintenance emphasis, demand response optimization. Major trends in the forecast period include AI and machine learning integration, renewable energy integration, grid modernization initiatives, data-driven decision making, and demand response management.



The increasing installation of smart meters is anticipated to drive growth in the energy and utilities analytics market. For example, in October 2023, the Energy Information Administration, a US government agency, reported that in 2022, U.S. electric utilities installed approximately 119 million advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) systems, accounting for around 72% of all electric meters. Residential customers represented about 88% of AMI installations, with AMI meters comprising 73% of the total residential electric meters. Hence, the increasing adoption of smart meters is driving the growth of the energy and utilities analytics market.



The rising emphasis on renewable energy is expected to contribute to the growth of the energy and utilities analytics market in the coming years. For instance, in March 2023, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), a UAE-based intergovernmental organization promoting collaboration and the long-term use of renewable energy, reported a 10% increase in global renewable energy capacity in 2022, marking a 0.4% rise from the previous year's 9.6% growth. Consequently, the increasing focus on renewable energy is propelling the energy and utilities analytics market.



Technological advancements are a significant trend gaining traction in the energy and utilities analytics market. For instance, in June 2023, Microsoft Corporation, a US-based IT firm, launched the Microsoft Azure Energy Platform. This comprehensive solution integrates AI, IoT, and advanced analytics to improve the efficiency and reliability of energy systems. The platform aids energy companies in modernizing their data management and analytics capabilities on the cloud-based OSDU Data Platform. Microsoft has pledged to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2025 and aims for water positivity by 2030, aligning its cloud services with sustainability objectives in the energy sector. Overall, Microsoft Azure offers comprehensive solutions that empower energy companies to boost efficiency, lower costs, and foster innovation through advanced analytics and IoT technologies.



Major companies in the energy and utilities analytics market are pursuing strategic partnerships to facilitate revolutionary SAP business transformations within the industry. For instance, in October 2023, the International Business Machines Corporation, a US-based technology company, announced an expansion of its partnership with KPMG LLP to assist clients in deploying SAP S/4HANA in the energy and utility sectors, enabling business transformations. KPMG and IBM Consulting combine complementary skills in areas such as SAP technology deployment, cross-industry operations, governance, risk management, finance, tax issues, and operational challenges. The combined expertise and capabilities of these organizations may enhance client outcomes and facilitate effective business resource planning transformations throughout the energy and utility sectors. KPMG LLP is a US-based independent professional services firm that provides audit, tax, and consulting services.

