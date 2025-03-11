Cardiac Safety Services Market Report 2025-2030: ECG/Holter Monitors & Pharma R&D Drive Growth in Cardiac Safety Services Industry

The Global Cardiac Safety Services Market, valued at $0.97 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $1.92 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1%. Rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, clinical trials, and technological advancements drive demand for ECG/Holter monitors, blood pressure monitors, and cardiovascular imaging. Pharma & biopharma companies dominate market share, requiring advanced safety assessments for drug development. Key players include Medpace, IQVIA, PPD, and Charles River Laboratories. Explore market trends, competitive insights & innovations in this comprehensive industry report.

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Safety Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (ECG/Holter Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors), By Type (Integrated, Standalone), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cardiac safety services market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by the alarming prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and significant advancements in medical technology. As per the CDC, in U.S., one person dies due to any cardiovascular disease every 33 seconds, underscoring the critical need for effective cardiac monitoring and intervention. In 2022, heart disease caused 702,880 deaths, representing one in every five deaths and highlighting the vast market potential for cardiac safety services.

Moreover, approximately 805,000 people in the U.S. experience a heart attack each year, with 605,000 being first-time incidents and 200,000 involving individuals who have previously suffered a heart attack. Expanding clinical trials, particularly those focused on cardiovascular diseases or involving therapies with potential cardiovascular impacts, drives the demand for cardiac safety services. As pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies invest in developing new cardiovascular drugs and devices, there is an increased need for specialized cardiac safety assessments to ensure that these products do not adversely affect heart health. This growth in clinical trials, combined with the complexity of modern trials, necessitates robust and reliable cardiac safety services to support drug development and regulatory compliance.

Pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and academic institutions continually invest in R&D to drive innovation and growth in the cardiac safety services market. Research initiatives often require sophisticated cardiac safety monitoring to support the development of new therapies and technologies. This investment fosters the development of new cardiac safety solutions and supports continuously improving existing services.

Cardiac Safety Services Market Report Highlights

  • Based on service, the ECG/Holter monitors segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 41% in 2024. Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Holter monitors are crucial tools for continuous cardiac monitoring, enabling real-time detection of arrhythmias, ischemic episodes, and other cardiovascular conditions
  • Based on type, the integrated segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 63.0% in 2024. This prominence is primarily driven by the increasing demand for comprehensive, multi-functional cardiac monitoring solutions that offer enhanced accuracy, efficiency, and patient convenience
  • Based on end use, the pharma & biopharma segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 44% in 2024

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages120
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$0.97 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$1.92 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate12.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Cardiac Safety Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market driver analysis
3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases
3.2.1.2. Technological advancements
3.2.1.3. Government Initiatives aimed at improving healthcare outcomes
3.2.2. Market restraint analysis
3.2.2.1. High costs
3.2.2.2. Regulatory challenge
3.3. Cardiac Safety Services Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Cardiac Safety Services Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market: Service Dashboard
4.2. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market: Service Movement Analysis
4.3. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market by Service, Revenue
4.4. ECG/ Holter Monitors
4.4.1. ECG/ Holter Monitors market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.4.1.1. ECG Patch
4.4.1.2. Holter Monitors
4.5. Blood Pressure Monitors
4.5.1. Blood Pressure Monitors market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.1. Aneroid Blood Pressure Monitors
4.5.1.2. Digital Blood Pressure Monitors
4.5.1.3. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors
4.6. Cardiovascular Imaging
4.6.1. Cardiovascular Imaging market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.6.1.1. CT
4.6.1.2. MRI
4.6.1.3. Ultrasound
4.6.1.4. Nuclear Medicine

Chapter 5. Cardiac Safety Services Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market: Type Dashboard
5.2. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market: Type Movement Analysis
5.3. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Type, Revenue (USD Million)
5.4. Integrated
5.5. Standalone

Chapter 6. Cardiac Safety Services Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market: End Use Dashboard
6.2. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market: End Use Movement Analysis
6.3. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, Revenue (USD Million)
6.4. Pharma & Biopharma Companies
6.5. CROs
6.6. Other

Chapter 7. Cardiac Safety Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Treatment, Type, and End Use
7.1. Regional Dashboard
7.2. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company/Competition Categorization
8.2. Vendor Landscape
8.2.1. List of key distributors and channel partners
8.2.2. Key company market share analysis, 2023

  • Medpace
  • IQVIA
  • PPD Inc.,
  • Charles River Laboratories
  • Wuxi AppTec
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Celerion
  • Nova Research Laboratories
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
  • Koninklije Philips N.V.
  • ICON Plc.
  • SGS S.A.
  • Clario
  • Certara
  • Richmond Pharmacology
  • Biotrial

