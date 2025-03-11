Cardiac Safety Services Market Report 2025-2030: ECG/Holter Monitors & Pharma R&D Drive Growth in Cardiac Safety Services Industry

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Safety Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (ECG/Holter Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors), By Type (Integrated, Standalone), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cardiac safety services market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by the alarming prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and significant advancements in medical technology. As per the CDC, in U.S., one person dies due to any cardiovascular disease every 33 seconds, underscoring the critical need for effective cardiac monitoring and intervention. In 2022, heart disease caused 702,880 deaths, representing one in every five deaths and highlighting the vast market potential for cardiac safety services.



Moreover, approximately 805,000 people in the U.S. experience a heart attack each year, with 605,000 being first-time incidents and 200,000 involving individuals who have previously suffered a heart attack. Expanding clinical trials, particularly those focused on cardiovascular diseases or involving therapies with potential cardiovascular impacts, drives the demand for cardiac safety services. As pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies invest in developing new cardiovascular drugs and devices, there is an increased need for specialized cardiac safety assessments to ensure that these products do not adversely affect heart health. This growth in clinical trials, combined with the complexity of modern trials, necessitates robust and reliable cardiac safety services to support drug development and regulatory compliance.



Pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and academic institutions continually invest in R&D to drive innovation and growth in the cardiac safety services market. Research initiatives often require sophisticated cardiac safety monitoring to support the development of new therapies and technologies. This investment fosters the development of new cardiac safety solutions and supports continuously improving existing services.



Based on service, the ECG/Holter monitors segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 41% in 2024. Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Holter monitors are crucial tools for continuous cardiac monitoring, enabling real-time detection of arrhythmias, ischemic episodes, and other cardiovascular conditions

Based on type, the integrated segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 63.0% in 2024. This prominence is primarily driven by the increasing demand for comprehensive, multi-functional cardiac monitoring solutions that offer enhanced accuracy, efficiency, and patient convenience

Based on end use, the pharma & biopharma segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 44% in 2024

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global





Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Cardiac Safety Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

3.2.1.2. Technological advancements

3.2.1.3. Government Initiatives aimed at improving healthcare outcomes

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. High costs

3.2.2.2. Regulatory challenge

3.3. Cardiac Safety Services Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Cardiac Safety Services Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market: Service Dashboard

4.2. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market: Service Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market by Service, Revenue

4.4. ECG/ Holter Monitors

4.4.1. ECG/ Holter Monitors market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.1. ECG Patch

4.4.1.2. Holter Monitors

4.5. Blood Pressure Monitors

4.5.1. Blood Pressure Monitors market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.1. Aneroid Blood Pressure Monitors

4.5.1.2. Digital Blood Pressure Monitors

4.5.1.3. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

4.6. Cardiovascular Imaging

4.6.1. Cardiovascular Imaging market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.6.1.1. CT

4.6.1.2. MRI

4.6.1.3. Ultrasound

4.6.1.4. Nuclear Medicine



Chapter 5. Cardiac Safety Services Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market: Type Dashboard

5.2. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market: Type Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Type, Revenue (USD Million)

5.4. Integrated

5.5. Standalone



Chapter 6. Cardiac Safety Services Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market: End Use Dashboard

6.2. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market: End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Cardiac Safety Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End Use, Revenue (USD Million)

6.4. Pharma & Biopharma Companies

6.5. CROs

6.6. Other



Chapter 7. Cardiac Safety Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Treatment, Type, and End Use

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2. Vendor Landscape

8.2.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.2.2. Key company market share analysis, 2023

Medpace

IQVIA

PPD Inc.,

Charles River Laboratories

Wuxi AppTec

Eurofins Scientific

Celerion

Nova Research Laboratories

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Koninklije Philips N.V.

ICON Plc.

SGS S.A.

Clario

Certara

Richmond Pharmacology

Biotrial

