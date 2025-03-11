Demand Response Management Systems Market Report 2025-2029: CAGR of 27% Anticipated as Smart Grid Initiatives and AI Integration Drive Exponential Growth

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Demand Response Management Systems Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand response management systems market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $60.47 billion in 2024 to $77.72 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing energy demand, cost savings for consumers, increasing focus on energy efficiency, regulatory support and policy initiatives, increased awareness.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. North America was the largest region in the demand response management systems market in 2024.







The demand response management systems market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $202.45 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on customer engagement, evolving business models, market liberalization, demand for demand-side management, policy support and incentives. Major trends in the forecast period include smart grid initiatives, advancements in IoT and communication technologies, demand response in virtual power plants, AI and predictive analytics integration, e-mobility integration, collaboration between utilities and technology providers.



The increasing penetration of renewable energy is driving the growth of the demand response management systems market. For example, in July 2023, a report from the International Energy Agency, a France-based intergovernmental organization, highlighted that solar photovoltaic (PV) generation experienced a significant increase of 270 terawatt-hours (26%), reaching nearly 1,300 terawatt-hours in 2022. Projections suggest that the installed power capacity of solar PV is set to surpass that of coal by 2027, positioning itself as the world's largest source of power capacity. The cumulative capacity of solar PV is expected to nearly triple in the forecast period, expanding by almost 1,500 gigawatts, and will exceed that of natural gas by 2026 and coal by 2027. Consequently, the demand for demand response management systems is anticipated to rise alongside the increased penetration of renewable energy.



The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the growth of the demand response management system market in the future. For example, in January 2023, a report from the US Department of Energy, a US-based agency responsible for nuclear infrastructure and energy policies, indicated that monthly sales of new plug-in electric cars (PEV), encompassing both all-electric vehicles (EV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), reached 7.4%, surpassing 7% for the first time since September 2022, with 1.2% of these being PHEVs. Thus, the rising adoption of electric vehicles is fueling the growth of the demand response management system market.



Technological advancements are a prominent trend in the demand response management systems market, with companies actively developing innovative products to strengthen their market positions. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an example, having launched a suite of sustainability solutions, including TCS Clever Energy, Intelligent Power Plant, and TCS Envirozone. These solutions empower businesses to understand and optimize their energy usage, with TCS Clever Energy addressing crucial aspects of demand response. The integration of cutting-edge technologies into demand response management systems reflects the industry's commitment to providing efficient and sustainable solutions.



Major companies in the demand response management system market are pursuing a strategic partnership approach to deliver incentive-linked behavioral demand response programs to individuals, businesses, and governments. For example, in May 2024, Honeywell International Inc., a US-based multinational conglomerate, formed a partnership with Enel North America, a US-based green energy firm. This collaboration aims to enhance building automation and demand response solutions for commercial and industrial entities by employing automation to manage and regulate energy loads, thereby contributing to power grid stability. This strategic alliance combines Enel's extensive expertise as a global leader in demand response with Honeywell's renowned automation systems, resulting in solutions that improve energy efficiency, flexibility, and revenue generation potential for customers.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) by Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) by Technology: Conventional; Automated

3) by Service: Consulting; Curtailment; Maintenance; Managed

4) by End Use: Energy and Power; Agriculture; Public Buildings; Commercial Spaces



Subsegments:



1) by Hardware: Smart Meters; Communication Devices; Control Systems; Sensors and Actuators

2) by Software: Demand Response Analytics Software; Energy Management Software; Customer Engagement Platforms; Forecasting Tools

3) by Services: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Support and Maintenance Services; Training and Education Services



Key Companies Profiled: Aclara Technologies LLC; Ameresco Inc.; AutoGrid Systems Inc.; CPower Inc.; Eaton Corporation PLC



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $77.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $202.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Demand Response Management Systems market report include:

Aclara Technologies LLC

Ameresco Inc.

AutoGrid Systems Inc.

CPower Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Enel X Srl

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Itron Inc.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Landis+Gyr AG

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Nexant Inc.

NRG Energy Inc.

Open Access Technology International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Opower Inc.

Convergence Inc.

Accenture PLC

Elster Group SE

Dragos Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Customized Energy Solutions Ltd.

Echelon Corporation

GridPoint Inc.

Lime Energy Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9dium9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment