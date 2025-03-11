PepsiCo's Global Snacks Strategy & Market Performance Insights

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PepsiCo Inc in Snacks (World)" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

PepsiCo remains a dominant force in the global snacks market, particularly in savoury snacks, fueled by innovation and strategic acquisitions like Siete Foods. The company is expanding into health-conscious, permissible snacking to align with rising consumer health trends and evolving regulations.

This new market analysis report provides insights into PepsiCo’s brand portfolio, regional performance, competitive strategy, and five-year growth forecasts. Key trends, challenges, and future projections are covered in this comprehensive industry analysis. Discover PepsiCo’s snack market dominance and upcoming growth strategies.

Product coverage: Confectionery, Ice Cream, Savoury Snacks, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



