Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports February 2025 Operating Data

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported select monthly operating data for February 2025. Please note that the following operating data does not include TradePMR, which we acquired on February 26, 2025, or futures trading volumes.

Funded Customers at the end of February were 25.6 million (up approximately 150 thousand from January 2025, up approximately 2 million year-over-year).



Assets Under Custody (AUC) at the end of February were $187 billion (down 8% from January 2025, up 58% year-over-year). Net Deposits were $4.8 billion in February, translating to a 28% annualized growth rate relative to January 2025 AUC. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $53.5 billion, translating to an annual growth rate of 45% relative to February 2024 AUC.



As of the end of January 2025, TradePMR assets under administration were approximately $43 billion.





Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $142.9 billion (down 1% from January 2025, up 77% year-over-year). Options Contracts Traded were 165.6 million (down 1% from January 2025, up 39% year-over-year). Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $14.4 billion (down 29% from January 2025, up 122% year-over-year).



Margin balances at the end of February were $8.7 billion (up 5% from the end of January 2025, up 129% year-over-year).



Total Cash Sweep balances at the end of February were $26.2 billion (roughly flat to the end of January 2025, up 45% year-over-year).



Total Securities Lending Revenue in February was $22 million (down 12% from January 2025, up 69% year-over-year).





February

2025 January

2025 M/M

Change February

2024 Y/Y

Change (M - in millions, B - in billions) Funded Customer Growth (M) Funded Customers 25.6 25.5 - 23.6 +8% Assets Under Custody (AUC) ($B) Total AUC $187.4 $203.7 (8%) $118.7 +58% Net Deposits $4.8 $5.6 NM $3.6 NM Trading Trading Days (Equities and Options) 19 20 (5%) 20 (5%) Total Trading Volumes Equity ($B) $142.9 $144.7 (1%) $80.9 +77% Options Contracts (M) 165.6 166.6 (1%) 119.1 +39% Crypto ($B) $14.4 $20.4 (29%) $6.5 +122% Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M) Equity 2.4 2.6 (8%) 1.9 +26% Options 1.2 1.1 +9% 0.8 +50% Crypto 0.7 0.9 (22%) 0.3 +133% Customer Margin and Cash Sweep ($B) Margin Book $8.7 $8.3 +5% $3.8 +129% Total Cash Sweep $26.2 $26.3 - $18.1 +45% Gold Cash Sweep $25.5 $25.6 - $17.4 +47% Non-Gold Cash Sweep $0.7 $0.7 - $0.7 - Total Securities Lending Revenue ($M) $22 $25 (12%) $13 +69%

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood’s full monthly metrics release, which is available on investors.robinhood.com .

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood’s estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood’s quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), might vary from the information in this release.

