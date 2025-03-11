Vemanti Group Completes Acquisition of ONUS Pro, Accelerating NASDAQ Uplisting Plans

Irvine, CA, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vemanti Group, Inc. ("Vemanti" or the "Company") (OTCPK: VMNT) today announced the successful acquisition of a controlling interest in XPLOR Technology Pte. Ltd. ("XPLOR"), the Singapore-based parent company of the innovative cryptocurrency exchange platform ONUS Pro ( https://goonus.io ). As part of this strategic transaction, Eric Vuong from XPLOR has been appointed as Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors. This marks a critical advancement in the Company’s digital finance strategy and its transition to a senior exchange.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company acquired a 51% ownership stake in XPLOR through the issuance of 80 million shares of Common Stock, 32 million shares of Series A Preferred Stock, and 8 million shares of Series B Preferred Stock to existing XPLOR shareholders, who have agreed to hold these shares until the NASDAQ uplisting is successfully completed and will remain restricted from selling for at least six months thereafter. The Company also intends to acquire the remaining 49% of XPLOR prior to uplisting, securing full ownership. This phased approach is designed to maximize revenue potential, drive scalable growth, and create long-term value for shareholders.

Additionally, the Company is actively expanding the executive team at ONUS Finance UAB to enhance financial oversight, reinforce regulatory compliance, and optimize operational controls. This effort underscores the Company’s commitment to accountability and efficiency as it executes its long-term growth strategy.

“We are pleased to officially welcome XPLOR,” said Tan Tran, CEO of Vemanti Group. “With an established platform and expanding user base, we are well-positioned to accelerate revenue growth, scale our operations, and unlock new value through innovative digital finance solutions for Vietnam and other Southeast Asian markets.”

Incoming Chairman Eric Vuong added, “It’s an honor to join Vemanti Group at such a transformative moment. We are at the forefront of a financial revolution, where cutting-edge technology and digital finance converge to redefine access, efficiency, and opportunity. Together, we have a unique opportunity to build a global fintech powerhouse—one that not only drives shareholder value but also empowers millions of users with innovative, borderless financial solutions. The future of finance is being shaped now, and we’re positioned to lead the way.'"

This transaction has not only solidified the Company's portfolio but also fast-tracked its expansion into the high-growth digital asset market. With ONUS Pro averaging $200 million to $300 million in daily trading volume and offering a robust 24/7 futures trading ecosystem, the Company is accelerating revenue growth and strategically positioning itself to attract sustained institutional interest.

“For 2025, we’re targeting 50% year-over-year growth, with revenues projected to exceed $30 million and net profit margins of 10% to 12%, laying a strong financial foundation for our planned uplisting,” commented Tran. “We are moving aggressively to complete the uplisting process this year, actively engaging with investment banks to lead our Form S-1 filing and finalizing the selection of a PCAOB-registered auditor — all part of our commitment to building a world-class public company with exceptional transparency and governance.”

In the coming months, the Company aims to capitalize on ONUS Pro’s powerful platform and its growing user network to introduce innovative product offerings, including a USD-backed stablecoin to facilitate seamless international transactions. “Our ambition is to break down financial barriers with groundbreaking solutions,” explained Tran. “We anticipate these initiatives will significantly benefit our shareholders and positively influence our financial health.”

The Company will continue to provide updates as it advances its growth and strategic initiatives.

About Vemanti

Vemanti Group, Inc. is a diversified technology holding company with a focus on the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. We operate across various sectors of leading-edge digital financial services. We seek growth through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, or mergers and acquisitions with established businesses. By leveraging synergies and complementary strengths of these relationships, we look to diversify and expand our market reach. Ultimately, as a publicly traded company, we're committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders while actively seeking out new opportunities. Learn more at: https://vemanti.com

About XPLOR

XPLOR Technology Pte. Ltd. is a technology-focused holding company based in Singapore, managing a portfolio of next-generation financial technology ventures. The company is dedicated to harnessing trend-setting technology to redefine the financial landscape. It invests in and supports projects that push the boundaries of digital finance, focusing on scalability, security, and user-centric innovations. With a strong approach to integrating advanced technological solutions across its subsidiaries, XPLOR ensures that each entity is well-equipped to lead in their respective markets, driving progress and profitability in the dynamic fintech sector.

About Onus Finance

Onus Finance UAB is a financial services company that offers a crypto wallet and exchange for buying and selling digital assets. Established in April 2022 and headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, Onus Finance UAB is a pioneer of financial innovation, offering cutting-edge cryptocurrency solutions. As the flagship offering of ONUS Finance, ONUS Pro provides a state-of-the-art platform for cryptocurrency trading, prioritizing security, user-friendly interfaces, and advanced trading features to serve a global clientele. It’s arguably one of the most recognized exchanges in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a complete ecosystem of investment products, offering access to over 600 assets.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) prior to January 23, 2025. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s filings with the SEC prior to January 23, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

