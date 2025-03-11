Now Corporation’s subsidiary Green Rain Solar Powers New EV Charging Hub in Carson

CARSON, Calif., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN), a forward-thinking holding company focused on innovative and sustainable technologies, is proud to announce a significant milestone achieved by its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc. Green Rain Solar has been selected to lead the installation of a state-of-the-art Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at 23315 Main Street in Carson, California.





This project, which includes installing three high-capacity EV chargers, is a testament to Green Rain Solar’s commitment to advancing clean energy solutions and supporting the transition to electric mobility. The charging stations will feature cutting-edge DC fast chargers capable of delivering up to 200 kW of power, enabling rapid charging for electric vehicles and reducing downtime for drivers.

Key Highlights of the Project:

Three 200 kW DC Fast Chargers: Designed to provide efficient and reliable charging for electric vehicles, these chargers will support the growing demand for EV infrastructure in Southern California.



Designed to provide efficient and reliable charging for electric vehicles, these chargers will support the growing demand for EV infrastructure in Southern California. Sustainable Design: The project adheres to the latest California Building Codes and National Electrical Code (NEC) standards, ensuring safety, efficiency, and environmental compliance.



The project adheres to the latest California Building Codes and National Electrical Code (NEC) standards, ensuring safety, efficiency, and environmental compliance. Strategic Location: Situated on Main Street in Carson, the charging stations will serve as a critical hub for EV drivers in the region, offering convenient access to fast charging.



Situated on Main Street in Carson, the charging stations will serve as a critical hub for EV drivers in the region, offering convenient access to fast charging. Partnership with Southern California Edison: Green Rain Solar will collaborate with Southern California Edison (SCE) to ensure seamless utility interconnection and operational efficiency.



Qualified Under Southern California Edison’s Rule 29:

The project qualifies under “SCE’s Rule 29”, an optional tariff designed to simplify and reduce the cost of deploying EV infrastructure for commercial, industrial, and multi-family projects. Rule 29 allows SCE to coordinate and pay for the design and deployment of eligible electrical service extension work, including:

- Planning, design, and engineering.

- Installation of underground service conductors, service transformers, and utility-owned metering equipment.

- Trenching, excavation, and substructures.

By leveraging Rule 29, Green Rain Solar and The Now Corporation are able to streamline the installation process, reduce upfront costs, and accelerate the deployment of EV charging infrastructure in Carson.

Rule 29

Air Quality and Environmental Benefits:

The Carson EV charging project is expected to have a significant positive impact on local air quality by encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles, which produce zero tailpipe emissions. This aligns with California’s broader clean air initiatives and supports the state’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving public health.

“This project represents a significant step forward in our mission to build a sustainable future,” said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation. “Through Green Rain Solar, we are not only addressing the urgent need for EV infrastructure but also contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions and promoting clean energy adoption.”

3D Rendering of the Project:

Below is a 3D rendering of the proposed EV charging station, showcasing the sleek design of the charging units, protective bollards, and the integration of the site with the surrounding environment.

3D Rendering

About The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN):

The Now Corporation is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and developing innovative technologies and sustainable solutions. Through its subsidiaries, the company is committed to driving positive change in industries such as renewable energy, electric mobility, and advanced manufacturing.

About Green Rain Solar Inc.:

Green Rain Solar Inc., a subsidiary of The Now Corporation, specializes in the design, installation, and maintenance of solar energy systems and EV charging infrastructure. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Green Rain Solar is dedicated to helping businesses and communities transition to clean energy. https://greenrainenergy.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may include expectations for future events, financial results, and growth prospects, subject to risks and uncertainties. The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.

Press Contact:

Michael Cimino

Email: Michael@pubcopr.com