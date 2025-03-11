Prenetics to Participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading consumer health sciences company, announced today the Company will participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference being held Sunday, March 16th to Tuesday, March 18th at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort in Dana Point, CA.

Prenetics’ Chief Executive Officer Danny Yeung and President of Americas David Vanderveen will be available to host one-on-one meetings with investors during the event. In addition, management will participate in a panel discussion on Longevity and Supplementation on Monday, March 17th at 12:00pm PT. Interested parties may access the panel through the webcast link here which will also be posted to Prenetics’ investor relations website here.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Prenetics’ management, please contact Investor Relations at PRE@mzgroup.us or your ROTH representative.

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ:PRE), a leading health sciences company, is dedicated to advancing consumer and clinical health. Our consumer initiative is led by IM8, a new health and wellness brand, and Europa, one of the largest sports distribution companies in the USA. Our clinical division is led by Insighta, our $200 million venture focused on multi-cancer early detection technologies. Each of Prenetics’ units synergistically enhances our global impact on health, embodying our commitment to ‘enhancing life through science’. To learn more about Prenetics, please visit prenetics.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@prenetics.com

PRE@mzgroup.us

Angela Cheung

Investor Relations / Corporate Finance

Prenetics Global Limited

angela.hm.cheung@prenetics.com