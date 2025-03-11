Bank of Åland Plc: Directed share issue for implementation of the variable compensation system for members of the Executive Team and key individuals





Bank of Åland Plc

Stock Exchange Release - Total number of voting rights and capital

March 11, 2025, 14.30 EET

Directed share issue for implementation of the variable compensation system for members of the Executive Team and key individuals

On March 11, 2025, based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on March 26, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) decided on a directed issue of new shares as follows:

In order to fulfil the Bank of Åland’s obligations within the framework of its variable compensation system targeted to members of the Executive Team and key individuals, the Board has decided to carry out a directed issue of 10,522 new Series B shares. The subscription price is the weighted average of the daily closing prices of Bank of Åland B shares during February 2025. The entire subscription price is being booked in unrestricted shareholders’ equity.

After the share issue, the Bank of Åland´s share capital will remain unchanged at EUR 42,029,289.89, with the number of Series A shares totalling 6,476,138 (representing 129,522,760 votes) and the number of Series B shares totalling 8,901,303 (representing 8,901,303 votes).

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505