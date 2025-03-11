Trends & Strategies Shaping the Dynamic Positioning Systems Industry, 2025-2029 & 2034, Featuring Analysis of Kongsberg Gruppen, Praxis Automation Technology, Norr Systems, ABB, and Marine Technologies

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dynamic Positioning Systems Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dynamic positioning systems market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $7.15 billion in 2024 to $7.62 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to marine exploration and offshore activities, offshore energy industry expansion, demand for precision and safety, increased deepwater exploration, commercial shipping requirements.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. North America was the largest region in the dynamic positioning systems market share in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.







The dynamic positioning systems market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.66 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in offshore renewable energy, offshore infrastructure development, and growth in autonomous vessels, focus on environmental sustainability, maritime safety and risk mitigation. Major trends in the forecast period include focus on operational performance, continuous R&D and innovation, market expansion into emerging economies, cost-efficiency in operations, collaboration and industry partnerships.



Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) by Equipment Type: Class 1; Class 2; Class 3

2) by Component: Power System; DP Control System; Thruster System

3) by Application: Passenger Vessels; Merchant Vessels; Platform Supply Vessels or Offshore Support Vessels; Naval Vessels and Operations

4) by End Use: OEM; Aftermarket



Subsegments:



1) by Class 1: Positioning Systems For Offshore Supply Vessels; Basic DP Systems With Manual Backup

2) by Class 2: Positioning Systems For Drilling Units; Enhanced DP Systems With Automated Backups

3) by Class 3: Positioning Systems For Critical Operations; Fully Redundant DP Systems With No Manual Backup



Key Companies Profiled: Kongsberg Gruppen AS; Praxis Automation Technology B.V.; Norr Systems Pte. Ltd.; ABB Ltd.; Marine Technologies LLC



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $10.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

