Telescope Innovations, Corporation to Present at the Virtual Life Science Investor Forum March 13th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telescope Innovations Corporation (CSE:TELI) (OTCQB:TELIF) (FSE:J4U), is a leading developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and high-value chemical industries, today announced that Dr. Jeffrey Sherman, Chief Commercial Officer, will present live at the Virtual Life Science Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 13th, 2025
DATE: March 13th
TIME: 1:00 PM Eastern Time
LINK: https://bit.ly/41zaZVR
Available for 1x1 meetings: March 17th and March 18th, 2024
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
Recent Company Highlights
- Telescope Innovations Advances Self-Driving Lab Deployment, Strengthening Industry Impact - Telescope Innovations
- Telescope Innovations and Pfizer Sign Master Collaborative Research Agreement - Telescope Innovations
- Mettler Toledo and Telescope Innovations Agree to Globally Distribute Telescope’s Flagship Product, DirectInject-LC™ - Telescope Innovations
- Telescope Innovations Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange - Telescope Innovations
- Telescope Innovations Founder and CTO, Professor Jason Hein, Honoured with 2025 R. U. Lemieux Award - Telescope Innovations
- Second Nobel Prize Won by Telescope Innovations Advisor - Telescope Innovations
About Telescope Innovations
Telescope Innovations is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and high value chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.
