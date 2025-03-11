AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Participates in the Virtual Investor “Top 5 for ‘25” On-Demand Conference

On-demand video webcast now available

Includes latest updates on pancreatic cancer and bird flu clinical trials

OCALA, Fla., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in the Virtual Investor “Top 5 for ‘25” On-Demand Conference.

As part of the event, AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels presented his top five reasons why he believes the investment community and industry colleagues should pay attention to the Company in 2025:

Progress in late-stage pancreatic cancer treatment with significant advancements in the Phase 1b/2 DURIPANC trial at Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands. Expanding research in Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) research and post-COVID conditions, including the Company’s early recognition of the link between COVID-19 and ME/CFS-like conditions. Rapid advancement across oncology pipeline with multiple key trials reaching or approaching major milestones. Plans to advance Ampligen as a vaccine adjuvant for the growing and serious threat of bird flu as part of the Company’s antiviral priority development pipeline. Ampligen’s overall potential as a broad-spectrum immunotherapy.



About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “believe,” “potential,” “upcoming” and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Data, pre-clinical success and clinical success seen to date do not guarantee that Ampligen will be approved as a prophylactic or therapy for any indication. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.