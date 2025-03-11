Trends & Strategies Shaping the $6.83 Billion Sodium Silicate Industry, 2029 - Featuring PG Corp., Qemetica, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Tokuyama Corp. & More

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Silicate Market by Form (Liquid, Solid), Application (Detergent & Cleaning Agents, Precipitated Silica, Pulp & Paper, Water Treatment, Other Application), & Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for sodium silicate is approximated to be USD 5.50 billion in 2024, and it is projected to reach USD 6.83 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The growing demand for sodium silicate is driven by its application in detergent manufacturing, as a fundamental ingredient because of its cleaning and emulsifying nature. The growth of construction activities also propel its application in cement and adhesives from its ability to form a strong bind and strengthen surfaces. Sodium silicate is also used by the pulp and paper industry for bleaching, de-inking, and sizing. Tough environmental laws also favor its increasing use in wastewater treatment and purification. All these combined are driving the increasing demand for sodium silicate in various industries.







By Form, Liquid sodium silicate accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The liquid sodium silicate segment has the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to its higher solubility, application ease, and process efficiency. Its growing use in detergents, adhesives, and water treatment chemicals has been a significant driver, particularly in rapidly industrializing regions. In the construction industry, liquid sodium silicate is used for densification of concrete and surface treatment because it has the property to increase durability as well as resistance. Its growing application in the pulp and paper industry for de-inking and coatings has also driven demand further. Growth in the segment is also being facilitated through developments in formulation technologies, which allow for improved performance in a range of industries.



By Application, Precipitated silica accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The precipitated silica segment registered the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to its expanding applications in the rubber, food, and personal care sectors. Its growing applications as a tire reinforcing agent on account of growing demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance tires has been a strong market growth contributor. Precipitated silica finds extensive application in the food industry as an anti-caking agent in powdered and granulated form. Furthermore, its use as a thickener and conditioner in cosmetics and personal care products has increased demand. Improved production processes for silica and increased investments in specialty-grade precipitated silica also favor the growth of the segment at a fast pace.



APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the sodium silicate market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest CAGR within the sodium silicate market over the forecast period because of the region's robust base of manufacturing, growing foreign investments, and developments in production technologies. Economies such as China, India, and Japan are experiencing chemical processing facilities expanding, thereby resulting in increased sodium silicate consumption. Favorable government policies, lower production costs, and easy availability of raw materials further support market growth.

Research Coverage



The market study covers the sodium silicate market across various segments. It aims to estimate the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on form, application, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position in the sodium silicate market.

PQ Corporation (US), Qemetica (Poland), Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (US), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), FUJI CHEMICAL Co., Ltd. (Japan), IQE Group (Spain), Oriental Silicas Corporation (Taiwan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and Metro Chem Industries (Ahmedabad) are some key players analyzed in this sodium silicate market report.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 281 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamic

Drivers Growing Demand in Detergent Production Expansion in Construction Activities Rising Demand from Pulp & Paper Industry Environmental Regulations Favoring Water Treatment

Restraints Fluctuating Raw Material Prices Health and Environmental Concerns

Opportunities Application in Green Tire Manufacturing Rapid Urbanization in Africa and Asia Use in Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Development of Advanced Oil Recovery Techniques

Challenges Environmental and Regulatory Compliance Competition from Alternative Materials



