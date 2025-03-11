Neurological Biomarkers: Global Market Review 2020-2024 and Forecast to 2030, Featuring Analysis of PerkinElmer, Abbott Labs, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Banyan Biomarkers, Bio-Rad Labs & More

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurological Biomarkers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Neurological Biomarkers Market was valued at USD 8.70 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 13.91 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.10%. This market represents a dynamic and rapidly advancing segment within the healthcare and life sciences industry. Neurological biomarkers are essential tools used for diagnosing, monitoring, and researching neurological disorders that affect both the central and peripheral nervous systems.







The market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by factors that highlight the critical role of biomarkers in modern medicine and research. The sector is expected to continue its expansion, influenced by increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, advances in biomarker discovery and validation, and a growing aging population. As neurological conditions become more widespread, the demand for early, accurate diagnostic tools has surged, fueling market growth.



Key Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders



The growing incidence of neurological disorders globally plays a significant role in shaping the Neurological Biomarkers Market. As conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, stroke, and traumatic brain injuries become more common, the need for advanced diagnostic tools, early detection methods, and precision treatment solutions has risen. Neurological biomarkers are critical in meeting these needs and driving market growth. These disorders are major contributors to disability and mortality worldwide, affecting over one in three individuals. In 2021, stroke was identified as the leading cause of health loss among the top neurological conditions. This rising disease burden has emphasized the need for early and accurate diagnostic solutions, thereby increasing the demand for neurological biomarkers.



The global aging population has resulted in an increase in neurodegenerative diseases, particularly Alzheimer's. The global dementia population is expected to nearly double every 20 years, reaching 78 million by 2030 and 139 million by 2050. A large proportion of this growth is expected in developing countries, where dementia prevalence is rapidly rising. Currently, 60% of dementia cases occur in low- and middle-income nations, with this figure projected to rise to 71% by 2050, underscoring the urgent need for expanded healthcare infrastructure, diagnostic capabilities, and intervention strategies in these regions. Biomarkers are increasingly incorporated into diagnostic protocols to detect Alzheimer's at early or pre-symptomatic stages.



In the United States, approximately one million individuals are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease (PD), and this number is expected to increase to 1.2 million by 2030. As the second most prevalent neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer's, Parkinson's presents a growing public health challenge, driving demand for advanced diagnostics, early detection, and innovative treatment solutions. Additionally, approximately one in four adults worldwide is at risk of experiencing a stroke, with over 12 million individuals expected to have their first stroke this year, leading to an anticipated 6.5 million fatalities.



More than 100 million people globally are living with the long-term effects of stroke, highlighting the urgent need for improved prevention, early detection, and treatment options. Neurological biomarkers such as glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) and S100B are widely used in stroke detection and brain injury assessment, further driving market growth. As more healthcare providers adopt biomarker-based diagnostic tests, the market continues to expand.



Key Market Challenges

Complexity of Neurological Disorders



A significant challenge in the development and adoption of neurological biomarkers is the complexity of neurological disorders. These conditions span a wide range of diseases, each with its unique characteristics and mechanisms. Disorders such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and multiple sclerosis exhibit considerable heterogeneity among patients, making it difficult to identify universal biomarkers applicable to all cases. This complexity necessitates the discovery and validation of diverse biomarkers, a process that can be both time-consuming and resource-intensive. Furthermore, the concept of precision medicine, which tailors treatment to individual patients based on their unique biomarker profiles, complicates the development of standardized biomarkers. Customized biomarker panels may be required for each patient, increasing the need for personalized medicine approaches.



Key Market Trends

Rise of Personalized Medicine



A key trend in the Global Neurological Biomarkers Market is the shift toward personalized medicine, which involves tailoring medical treatments to individual patients based on their genetic, biomarker, and clinical profiles. This trend is fueled by advances in genomics and biomarker technologies, which allow for more precise disease predictions and treatment planning. The sequencing of the human genome, along with high-throughput genomics technologies, has enabled the identification of genetic variations associated with neurological disorders. These genetic biomarkers are used to assess disease risk and develop personalized treatment strategies. Additionally, biomarker panels that incorporate genetic, proteomic, and imaging data are being developed to provide more accurate diagnoses and differentiate between various subtypes of neurological disorders.



Personalized medicine enhances treatment effectiveness by selecting therapies that are most likely to work for individual patients, thereby minimizing the risk of adverse effects and optimizing therapeutic outcomes.



