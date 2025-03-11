Chart Industries Selected by Blue Spruce Operating as Technology and Equipment Provider for Dry Piney Helium and Carbon Sequestration Project

ATLANTA, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a global leader in energy and industrial gas solutions today announced our selection by Blue Spruce Operating LLC to provide the Nitrogen Rejection Unit (“NRU”) and helium process technology and associated equipment for their Dry Piney Helium and Carbon Sequestration Project to be located in Sublette County, WY.

Recently, the NRU and helium plant front-end engineering and design was successfully completed by Chart.

“We are pleased to partner with Blue Spruce Operating on their unique and large-scale Dry Piney Helium and Carbon Sequestration Project,” stated Jill Evanko, Chart’s CEO and President. “We look forward to delivering this project on-time across the coming two years, as well as providing operational support to Blue Spruce over the many decades this project will be producing helium and other valuable products.”

“Chart Industries is an industry leader in cryogenic processing and technologies required for Blue Spruce Operating to separate, recover, and liquefy helium to purity grade for sale to our global customers,” stated Brad Gentry, Vice President – Midstream.

“Blue Spruce Operating continues to advance its design and commercial progress towards final investment decision. The completion of front-end engineering design for the NRU and helium plant packages represents a key milestone in the overall design effort. This strategic partnership, combined with Chart’s specialized technology offerings, will enable Blue Spruce to become a significant domestic resource for bulk liquid helium supplies and natural gas into the western U.S. Opal Hub market.”

At full operational capacity, the Dry Piney Project is anticipated to produce over 800 million cubic feet per year of bulk liquid helium, approximately 80 MMcfpd of natural gas, and permanently sequester up to 4.5 million metric tons of CO 2 per year through the operation of two separate gas processing trains.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

