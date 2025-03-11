Multi Cooker Growth Forecast: Global Market to Double in Size by 2033 with Philips, Morphy Richards, KitchenAid, Fagor, Breville, and Tefal Accounting for Majority Shares

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi Cooker Market by Product Type (Round, Cube, and Others), Application (Restaurants, Home Use, and Others), Distribution Channel (Electrical Goods Retailers, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Homeware Stores, Online, and Others), and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global multi cooker market size reached USD 910.2 million in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 2.06 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.04% during 2025-2033. The rising demand for convenient cooking solutions is increasing the popularity of the product among busy households, which is stimulating the market.







The increasing instances of obesity are making consumers more conscious about their health and dietary habits, encouraging them towards new cooking and healthy living practices. This is projected to strengthen the market growth of multi cookers globally. Furthermore, with the advancements in technology and automation in all spheres, consumers are rapidly switching from manual to electric appliances such as multi cooker. Moreover, the high disposable income of the consumers, improving lifestyle, and innovative product offerings and campaigns by the manufacturers are some of the other factors which facilitate the overall growth of global multi cooker market.



Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global multi cooker market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on product type, application and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product Type

Round

Cube

Others

Based on the product type, round multi cookers represent the most popular product type. Other major segments include cube.



Breakup by Application

Restaurants

Home Use

Others

On the basis of application, the market has been divided into home use, restaurants, and others. At present, home use represents the biggest application segment.



Breakup by Distribution Channel

Electrical Goods Retailers

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Homeware Stores

Online

Others

Based on the distribution channel the market is categorized into electrical goods retailers, supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental stores, homeware stores, online, and others. Amongst these, electrical goods retailers exhibit a clear dominance in the market.



Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Region-wise, North America is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share. Other major regions include Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Philips

Morphy Richards

KitchenAid

Fagor

Breville

Tefal

