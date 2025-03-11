PaayaTech Releases Company-Wide Outlook Email Signatures & Disclaimers to CorpSync.

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaayaTech Inc., a leader in innovative business solutions, is excited to announce the latest enhancement to its CorpSync platform - the ‘Outlook Email Signature’ feature. CorpSync is a cloud-based solution that seamlessly syncs corporate contacts to employees' smartphones, Outlook, and Microsoft Teams, ensuring secure and up-to-date access to business contacts. With the new Outlook Email Signature feature, businesses can now create and manage consistent, professional, and branded email signatures in Microsoft Outlook ensuring a unified corporate identity across all communications.

"With the addition of the Outlook Email Signature feature, CorpSync continues to evolve as a comprehensive solution for businesses," said Hossein Jabbarzadeh, CEO of PaayaTech Inc. "Our clients can now not only benefit from powerful features like Automatic Contact Sync and Emergency Mass Notification but also centrally manage corporate email signatures—all within a single, seamless platform."

In today’s fast-paced business environment, every email sent is an opportunity to strengthen your brand and make a lasting impression. However, managing email signatures across an organization can be a logistical challenge, often leading to inconsistencies, outdated information, and compliance risks. CorpSync’s Email Signature Add-on eliminates these pain points by providing a centralized, automated solution that ensures uniformity, professionalism, and compliance in every email.

Following are the key highlights of the platform:

Centralized Control:

Manage, update, and enforce email signature standards across your entire organization from a single dashboard. This ensures that every employee, from the CEO to the newest hire, adheres to the company’s branding and compliance guidelines.

Fully Customizable Signatures:

Easily align signatures with your brand guidelines by adding logos, marketing banners, contact details, social media links, and legal disclaimers. CorpSync’s dynamic templates automatically pull employee details (e.g., name, title, phone number) from your internal directory, ensuring personalized and up-to-date signatures.

Unlimited Signature Templates:

Admin can set up company-wide signature templates or create customized templates for different departments, locations, or job categories (e.g., partners, managers).

Seamless Integration:

CorpSync works flawlessly with Microsoft 365, Outlook Desktop/Web, and Outlook App on iOS and Android, providing a seamless experience across your organization.

Instant Updates and Real-Time Changes:

Need to change the company logo or update a disclaimer? With CorpSync, you can instantly update all email signatures across your organization, ensuring everything stays current with minimal effort.

Benefits of Using CorpSync Email Signature Add-On:

Professional Branding: Reinforce your brand’s professional image with consistent, polished email signatures. Save Time and Resources: Eliminate manual updates with CorpSync’s automation, freeing up your team to focus on core tasks. Maximize Compliance and Reduce Risk: Ensure all employees’ signatures meet compliance standards with automatic legal disclaimers and privacy notices. Enhanced Employee Efficiency: Automate email signature management so your team can focus on customer relationships and business growth.

To see how CorpSync’s email signature can help your firm manage employee or department signatures seamlessly, visit https://www.CorpSync.com or contact us for a personalized demo.

About PaayaTech

PaayaTech Inc. was established in 2007 by a team of experienced legal technology experts with a focus on providing specialized legal technology consulting and software development solutions for law firms. The company offers four software platforms designed to increase productivity at law firms: MatterAlert, a matter-centric calendar, tickler and docketing platform; CorpSync, which syncs client contact information across platforms, CorpIntake new business intake (NBI) software; and ReportLinx, which automates and streamlines business reporting. Learn more at www.paayatech.com.

PaayaTech Inc.

2560 Matheson Blvd E, Suite 326

Mississauga, ON L4W 4Y9 Canada

https://paayatech.com/

Media Contact

Kajal Joshi

Marketing Associate, PaayaTech Inc.

kjoshi@paayatech.com

905.949.2424

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85597aaa-c564-4b29-a75b-8b89432bae84

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2968b70-076d-4287-a64d-84b2b404c514