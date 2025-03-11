Saga Metals Expands Drilling at Radar Project, Unveiling a Large Mineralized Layered Mafic Intrusion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the successful execution of its 2025 maiden drill program at the Radar Project, located near the town of Cartwright in Labrador, Canada. This program confirmed a large mineralized layered mafic intrusion with early indications suggesting it is completely undeformed and contains its original primary magmatic textures from over 1 billion years ago. The Dykes River intrusion (Gower 2017), which hosts the entirety of the Radar Ti-V project, has been historically mapped over an area of 160km2, which is similar in size to Greenland’s Skargaard intrusion. This size underscores the immense untapped potential of the region for hosting critical metals, including vanadium and titanium, essential to the global green energy transition.





Figure 1: Regional geology of the southeastern Grenville Province and the Radar property

Radar Ti-V Project: A Strategic Critical Mineral Exploration Initiative

The Radar Project was initially targeted by SAGA to test a distinct geophysical signature and historical geochemical indicators suggesting the presence of Orthomagmatic Fe-Ti-V mineralization.

“The Grenville Province is recognized as one of the most comprehensive deep continental-collision models on Earth, and has historically been under explored, under prospected, and underestimated” (Louise Corriveau 2005). SAGA’s targeted exploration of the Dykes River Intrusion aims to redefine the region’s potential by leveraging modern geoscience techniques and seeking resources previously under-valued. The region was first explored during the Voisey’s Bay exploration boom, yet much of its vast potential remains untested.

Sampling Results from Summer 2025 Field Program Guide Maiden Drill Program:

Following two intensive summer field programs, SAGA has built a robust geological database, confirming the presence of key mineralization indicators:

388 rock samples analyzed

Titanium Dioxide (TiO₂): 49 samples exceeded 4.0% TiO₂ , with a peak of 11.1% .

49 samples exceeded , with a peak of . Vanadium Pentoxide (V₂O₅): 36 samples reported values above 0.2% V₂O₅ , with a maximum of 0.66% .

36 samples reported values above , with a maximum of . Iron (Fe): 34 samples returned values over 20% Fe, reaching up to 46.7%.

Additionally, petrographic and SEM analyses confirm that magnetite is the primary host of both titanium and vanadium, further validating the project’s potential significance.

2025 Ground Geophysics:

SAGA’s confidence in the project had been further bolstered by geophysical surveys, particularly the identification of a highly magnetic “donut-shaped” anomaly. High-resolution magnetic and EM surveys provided crucial insights into the layered structure of the intrusion, allowing for precise drill targeting.





Figure 2: Regional residual magnetics of the Radar property. Newfoundland & Labrador geophysics.

“What is most intriguing is the clarity of the layering sequences observed in magnetic inversions and drill core data,” stated Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA. “We have been able to predict intercepts of massive to pervasive magnetite layers within 10–20m accuracy, even on our first drill hole. Detailed sampling, logging and structural interpretation reaffirms that the system remains open at depth.”





Figure 3: Analytical geophysics of the Radar property historical data

Q1 2025 Maiden Drill Program:

SAGA’s 2025 maiden drill program aimed to test the core of the magnetic anomaly identified through geophysics at the Hawkeye Zone. Initially planned for 1,500 meters, the program was confidently expanded to 2,200 meters after early drilling revealed strong intercepts through the primary layering sequences.

Key findings from drilling include:

130–200 meters of intermittent magnetite layering across strike

Consistent correlation between geophysical anomalies and mineralized zones

Layered Fe-Ti-V mineralization extending at depth







Figure 4: Magnetic inversion of the Hawkeye zone (looking east). Note the pronounced defined layering in the top and most accurate magnetic signatures.

Summary of Key Drill Intercepts:

Drilling confirmed extensive magnetite mineralization within the Hawkeye Zone. The main zone yielded intercepts of 130 to 200 meters of intermittent magnetite layering, along with over 300 meters of pervasive to disseminated magnetite within the Gabbro-Norite groundmass.

R25-HEZ-01, the first hole of the program, was drilled at a 43-degree north-northeast azimuth with a -47-degree dip. It successfully intercepted magnetite layering sequences from 110 meters to 245 meters downhole.

R25-HEZ-04 targeted the same zone 200 meters down-strike to the east. It intercepted intermittent magnetite layering from 102 meters to 287 meters, with additional smaller sequences between 24 and 56 meters.

R25-HEZ-05, designed to test the depth of the near-vertical system, was drilled from the R25-HEZ-04 platform at a steeper -70-degree dip. This hole revealed that initially steeply dipping layers gradually became perpendicular to the core axis at 425 meters depth, raising theories of a folded system or a layered mafic-lopolith structure potentially linking the Hawkeye and Trapper Zones.

EZ-02, HEZ-03, and HEZ-06 contributed to increasing the system's width by intercepting additional magnetite layering sequences as well as pervasive magnetite groundmass of the Gabbro-Norites. These holes confirmed that geophysical magnetic anomalies are directly correlated with significant magnetite content in the Gabbro-Norite, whether within structured layering sequences or disseminated throughout the rock mass.

HEZ-07, the final hole, targeted an unusual anomaly oblique to the main layering—corresponding to the highest surface sample readings and strongest magnetic signals. It intercepted expected magnetite layering but also encountered a nearly 3-meter-wide solid magnetite band, followed by massive layers extending over a combined 9 meters. Beyond this, the drill intersected an offset structure with signs of fluid movement and retrograded Gabbro textures, offering valuable structural and geochemical insights into the genesis and structural characteristics of the intrusion.







Figure 5: Layering sequence of magnetite ranging from 2-10 inches per band over an almost 30m run of drill hole R25-HEZ-01





Figure 6: Layering Sequence of DDH R25-HEZ-04. Note magnetite banding intermittent throughout the Gabbronorite.





Figure 7: Gladiator drilling set up on HEZ-05 on the Radar 2025 drilling program. Drone shot captured by Jeff Martin.

Geological and Geophysical Correlation:

The drill program successfully confirmed the magnetite layering zones identified by geophysics and aligned accurately with magnetic inversions. The shoulder rock to the main zones remains visibly enriched in magnetite and is consistently present throughout the Gabbro intrusive. The data suggests a robust, magnetite-rich intrusion where magnetite mineralization correlates directly with titanium and vanadium content, which is consistent with earlier petrographic and SEM analyses.





Figure 8: Detailed magnetic geophysics over the Hawkeye Zone with Ti and V samples

Next Steps

With over 2,200 meters of drilling completed, the team is now finalizing core logging and sample assays. Initial surface sampling from the past two summers has shown a strong correlation between magnetite and titanium-vanadium content, which is also anticipated in the pending assay results. The program’s success has laid the groundwork for additional step-out drilling to further expand both the width and strike of the mineralized system.

The team remains highly optimistic and eager to unlock the full potential of this promising asset.





Figure 9: Target zone map of SAGA’s Radar property

Unlocking a New Critical Metals Hub in North America:

The Radar Project represents a unique opportunity to develop a secure, domestic supply of critical metals, particularly vanadium, which is vital for grid-scale battery storage and steel alloying. The Company feels that results to date suggest similarity to world-class Fe-Ti-V deposits such as Lac Tio, Black Rock, and Mt. Sorcier. The Radar Project stands at the forefront of a potential new discovery.

“Petrographic work on samples collected on the 2024 exploration program conclusively indicates that Radar project; Dykes River Intrusive (Gower 2017), hosts a polycyclic gabbronoritic intrusive complex with multiple oxide layers,” said Dr. A. Miller, lead petrographer.

SAGA remains committed to further defining this large-scale layered mafic intrusive system and is eagerly anticipating pending assay results from the Q1 2025 drill program.

With existing infrastructure, including road access to the property and proximity to the deep-water port in Cartwright, the Radar Project has all the hallmarks of a high potential, strategically positioned critical metals opportunity.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, is located in Labrador, Canada, covering 25,600 hectares. This project features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18-kilometer east-west trend, with a confirmed 14-kilometer section producing samples as high as 4,281ppm U 3 O 8 and spectrometer readings of 22,000cps.

In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Lithium.

SAGA also holds secondary exploration assets in Labrador, where the company is focused on the discovery of titanium, vanadium, and iron ore. With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

