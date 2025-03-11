AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multicorp International, Inc. (OTC Markets PINK: MCIC) and 40 Brightwater LLC are pleased to announce that an initial $500,000,000 (five hundred million USD) of Global X Cryptocurrency Stablecoin Tokens (GBP Pegged) has been pledged from Sovereign Global Capital Management PTY Limited to Multicorp International, Inc. as a guarantee for the $50,000,000 (fifty million USD) loan from Edwards Capital N.A. LLC's correspondent bank.

Additional Global X Cryptocurrency Stablecoin Tokens (GBP Pegged) transactions will be completed under 40 Brightwater LLC’s leveraged buy-out pledge structure immediately after the initial $50,000,000 (fifty million USD) collateralized loan closes upon Edwards Capital N.A. LLC's correspondent bank's imminent receipt of the balance of the agreed upon collateral.

Sovereign Global Capital Management Pty Limited commitment to this transaction underscores its confidence in the long-term viability of Global X Cryptocurrency Stablecoin Tokens and its strategic alignment with Multicorp International, Inc.’s ambitious expansion initiatives. By pledging $500,000,000 in GBP-pegged digital assets, GPSC reinforces its position as a forward-thinking investment firm dedicated to leveraging innovative financial instruments to create value and enhance market liquidity. This collaboration is expected to open new pathways for financial growth, fostering increased institutional adoption of cryptocurrency-backed financing solutions.

About Multicorp International, Inc.:

(https://multicorpinternational.com/)

MultiCorp International, Inc., a diversified leader in health, energy and agriculture, announces a series of strategic initiatives aimed at accelerating its growth and expanding its market presence. The company is actively pursuing joint ventures and acquisitions, is fortifying its organizational infrastructure and is preparing for significant advancements in the stock market.

About Sovereign Global Capital Management PTY Limited (https://www.sovereignglobalcm.com):

Sovereign Global Capital Management (GPSC) is a private investment firm based in Sydney Australia. The company specializes in providing alternative investment solutions to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors. GPSC emphasizes tailored investment strategies that align with each client’s specific goals, risk tolerance, and time horizon. We offer personalized portfolio management and ongoing support to help clients navigate complex financial landscapes.

About Global X Cryptocurrency Stablecoin Tokens (GBP-pegged)

(https://Global-x.io)

Global X is a stablecoin pegged directly to the Great British Pound. It is backed and secured by GBP deposited in the bank by the owner Global Exchange. The fiat in the bank is locked directly for the backing of Global X to provide a fully pegged value for the issuance of the minted coins in circulation. Along with a global focus on merchant tools, and circular economies, Global X is the first true representation of the digitized GBP.

About Edwards Capital N.A. LLC:

(https://www.edwardscapital.ca/)

Edwards Capital is a private Family Office focused on comprehensive, proactive, and robust solutions in the enhancement of private wealth based on strategic initiatives in and approaches to specific asset classes and financial markets. The Office is dedicated to pursuing optimal bespoke solutions to achieve the best outcomes with consistent results.

About 40 Brightwater LLC:

40 Brightwater LLC is a private holding company focusing specifically on acquiring private entities and merging its holdings with public companies by leveraging its financial network and resources through its Managing Member, President & CEO Shannon Newby.

