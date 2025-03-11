EverCommerce Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives for Marketing Technology Solutions

DENVER, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM) (“EverCommerce” or the “Company”), a leading provider of SaaS solutions for service SMBs, announced today that it is evaluating strategic alternatives for its Marketing Technology set of solutions.

“Our Marketing Technology solutions are valuable products to our customers, fueled by the fact that service-based small businesses need various digital channels to promote their businesses and acquire customers,” said Chairman and CEO Eric Remer. “What has become clearer to us as we’ve been on our transformation and optimization journey, however, is that our primary focus, energy and investments need to be on providing best in class vertical SaaS software with embedded payments. We believe that focusing on these areas will allow us to maximize long-term growth, margin accretion and ultimately shareholder value.”

“Our Marketing Technology solutions are well-regarded in the industry, providing robust lead generation and digital agency capabilities to our customers,” said Tim Gill, Head of Marketing Technology business. “We have a tremendous opportunity to continue to provide exceptional value and service to service-based small businesses, including our existing EverCommerce customers, while investing in and growing the business with a more targeted focus.”

The Company began a process in late 2024 and expects a sale to occur in 2025. Accordingly, management’s financial guidance provided in conjunction with the Company’s fourth quarter 2024 earnings scheduled for March 13, 2025 will not include Marketing Technology. EverCommerce does not intend to make any further public comment regarding the review of strategic alternatives for the Marketing Technology solutions until it has been completed or the Company determines that a disclosure is required by law or otherwise deemed appropriate.

EverCommerce has retained outside financial advisors to assist in the review.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 690,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in Home, Health, and Wellness service industries, EverCommerce provides end-to-end business management software, embedded payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer experience applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding a potential strategic transaction involving the Company's Marketing Technology solutions, including anticipated timelines, the Company's strategy, future operations and future financial results. There can be no assurance that this process will result in a sale of the Marketing Technology solutions or any other outcome. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our ability to consummate a transaction of the Marketing Technology set of solutions, diversion of management's attention in connection with the strategic review and any resulting transaction, our limited operating history and evolving business; our recent growth rates may not be sustainable or indicative of future growth; as well as the other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and updated by our other filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 once filed. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.



