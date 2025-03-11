Rate Insurance Launches “Grow for Good” Charity Referral Program to Support Communities Nationwide

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate Insurance, LLC, a subsidiary of Rate and one of the fastest-growing national personal lines and small commercial insurance brokers, today announced the launch of its “Grow for Good” charity referral program. This initiative underscores Rate Insurance’s commitment to social responsibility and supporting communities through meaningful charitable partnerships.

Through the program, Rate Insurance customers can choose to have a donation made to one of three partnered charitable organizations— Rate Foundation , Operation BBQ Relief and Tunnel to Towers ,—for every quoted referral.

“At Rate Insurance, service is both a core value and responsibility,” said President Jeff Wingate. “‘Grow for Good is more than a philosophy; it’s a commitment to using our growth to create meaningful change. We’re proud to support organizations like the Rate Foundation, Operation BBQ Relief and Tunnel to Towers whose missions make a lasting impact on the communities we serve.”

Rate Insurance’s Grow for Good charity referral program reflects the company’s commitment to making a positive impact. Service is central to Rate Insurance’s approach, guiding its relationships with customers, loan teams, and communities. Success is measured not just by growth, but by the company’s contributions to clients and the overall insurance industry. Through company-wide fundraisers, paid volunteer days, and initiatives like the Grow for Good program, Rate Insurance is committed to strengthening communities while building a business of formidable size and strength.

For more information on the program and the charities involved, visit rate.com/charity-referral-program .

About Rate Insurance

Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage licensed in all 50 states that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008 and owned by Guaranteed Rate d/b/a Rate, operating as Guaranteed Rate, Inc. in New York, the second-largest retail mortgage lender in the country, Rate Insurance has been recognized as a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency and a Top 100 Property & Casualty Agency in the U.S. Additionally, the company has been honored as the 2023 Agent for the Future, Outstanding Overall Agency Award winner.

Rate Insurance has built a reputation for exceptional customer service, as demonstrated by its 4.9-star rating from over 2.5k Google-verified reviews. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a cutting-edge digital platform, Rate Insurance leverages its relationships with over 100 top-rated insurance carriers to provide customers with competitive rates and a personalized shopping experience. For more information, visit rate.com/insurance .

© Rate Insurance, LLC is licensed in all 50 states (d/b/a Rate Insurance Agency, LLC in California (License 0K09890), Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New York, and Texas).

Disclaimer: $10 donation will be made to the selected charity per quoted referral on a quarterly basis. Rate Insurance is not affiliated with Operation BBQ Relief and Tunnels to Towers Foundation nor does Rate Insurance sponsor or endorse Operation BBQ Relief and Tunnels to Towers Foundation. If referral is not quoted for any reason, donation will not be made. This offer cannot be redeemed for cash/has no cash value. Restrictions may apply, contact Rate Insurance for more information.

