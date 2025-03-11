Altus Group Honoured with BILD Chair’s Award of Merit

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate (“CRE”), is pleased to share that it has been awarded the prestigious Chair’s Award of Merit by the Building Industry and Land Development Association (“BILD”). The award was accepted on behalf of Altus Group by executives Peter Norman, Raymond Wong, and Edward Jegg.

The Chair’s Award of Merit is presented to a member company who has made a lasting impact on the Canadian real estate industry and the BILD association through volunteerism and knowledge-sharing. As BILD’s trusted source for new home market intelligence, Altus Group has been a long-standing partner in supporting the industry with cutting-edge data analytics, expert insights, and evidence-based policy analysis. Through their dedication and expertise, Norman, Wong, and Jegg along with their teams, have provided invaluable contributions to BILD and its members, helping to shape a deeper understanding of market trends and developments.

“This recognition of our team, specifically Peter, Ray, and Ed, is a testament to our expertise and unwavering dedication to advancing the Canadian real estate sector,” said Jorge Blanco, Chief Strategy Officer at Altus Group. “Their extensive knowledge of the Canadian real estate market, combined with our comprehensive data, allows them to deliver value to our clients and industry at large. We are proud to see their commitment to our clients and industry advancement celebrated with this well-deserved honour.”

With more than 1,000 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, residential and non-residential land development and professional renovation industries in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides 256,000 jobs in the region and $39.3 billion in investment value.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 1,900 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

